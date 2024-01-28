Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc movie tickets live for sale - Here’s how you can buy

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is making a splash with Season 4 this Spring, but guess what? You can catch a sneak peek of the Hashira Training arc even earlier! Tickets for the world tour premiere are now up for grabs in the United States. The theatrical screenings of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc are part of the World Tour Screenings.(Ufotable)

Exclusive new movie: What's the buzz?

Get ready for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- movie, featuring an epic hour-long special. It combines the final episode from the Swordsmith Training arc and the debut episode of the Hashira Training Arc. Brace yourself for an action-packed cinematic experience!

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

New York Fans, get ready for February 10th

New York fans, mark your calendars for February 10th! The World Tour will be stopping at the Regal Union Square, and you can be the first to witness the excitement. Secure your tickets now for this exclusive screening filled with surprises and special guests.

Secure your spot - Tickets on sale now

Don't miss out on the Demon Slayer extravaganza! Tickets for the World Tour premiere at the Regal Union Square on February 10th are on sale now. Be the first to catch the film, witness special guest appearances, and dive into the Demon Slayer universe.

Experience the Hashira Training Arc worldwide

For those outside New York, fear not! Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- will be hitting theaters across the United States on February 23rd, including IMAX formats. This special event marks the first glimpse of the new season before its full Spring premiere, with both Japanese and English dubbed audio options.

Wondering what to expect? The movie promises a seamless blend of 'A Connected Bond: Daybreak and First Light' from the Swordsmith Village Arc and Episode 1 of the Hashira Training Arc. Brace yourselves for the intense battle conclusion between Tanjiro and Upper Four demon Hantengu, alongside Nezuko's triumphant moment over the sun. It's all gearing up for the final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji, and you get a front-row seat!

Grab your tickets for the ultimate anime experience

Ready to be part of Demon Slayer history? Snatch your tickets for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- World Tour at the Regal Union Square in NYC on February 10th. Don't miss the chance to be the first in line for this anime adventure. Tickets available now at link.