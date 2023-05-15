Demon Slayer Season 3 complete release schedule - Release date of all 12 episodes

The highly anticipated season three of Demon Slayer has taken the anime world by storm since its debut on April 16. With six episodes already released, fans are eagerly awaiting the remaining installments, and we've got the complete release schedule right here! Get ready for the remaining episodes of Demon Slayer season three! With six already released, here's the complete release schedule for the rest.(Ufotable)

According to the latest information, Demon Slayer season three will consist of a total of 12 episodes. With episodes 1 to 6 already captivating audiences, there are six more action-packed episodes yet to come.

To help you keep track of the release dates, we've prepared a handy schedule. Please note that these dates and times are subject to change if the studio makes any announcements in the near future.

Episode Title Release Date Recap Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 1 Someone's Dream 9 April 2023 Season 3 Episode 1 Recap Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 2 Yoriichi Type Zero 16 April 2023 Season 3 Episode 2 Recap Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 3 A Sword from over 300 Years Ago 23 April 2023 Season 3 Episode 3 Recap Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 4 Muichiro Tokito's backstory 30 April 2023 Season 3 Episode 4 Recap Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 5 Red Sword 7 May 2023 Season 3 Episode 5 Recap Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 6 Aren’t You Going to Become a Hashira? 14 May 2023 Season 3 Episode 6 Recap Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 7 TBA 21 May 2023 - Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 8 TBA 28 May 2023 - Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 9 TBA 4 June 2023 - Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 10 TBA 11 June 2023 - Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 11 TBA 18 June 2023 - Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 12 TBA 25 June 2023 -

Now, let's dive into a quick recap of the thrilling events that unfolded in episode 6 of Demon Slayer season 3.

Episode 6 brought viewers face-to-face with an intense battle against Hantengu and his army of emotion Demons. The spotlight shone on Genya Shinazugawa as he fought valiantly to defeat Hantengu's formidable fifth body and prove himself worthy of becoming a Hashira.

Throughout the episode, Tanjiro and Nezuko provided vital support to Genya, strategically guiding him toward the fifth body while fending off other relentless Demons. Tanjiro showcased his exceptional adaptability in battle, employing swift and precise techniques, while Nezuko unleashed her fiery powers to ignite Aizetsu. However, the siblings also faced perilous attacks from their formidable adversaries.

As the Swordsmith Village arc continues to unfold, fans can expect even more breathtaking battles, unexpected twists, and captivating character development in the upcoming episodes. With the anime closely following the original manga's storyline, fans can rest assured that the studio will maintain the same level of excitement and intensity.

So mark your calendars and get ready for the remaining episodes of Demon Slayer season three, as the journey to become a Hashira reaches its climactic conclusion. Will Genya Shinazugawa rise to the challenge? Can Tanjiro and Nezuko overcome their adversaries? Find out in the upcoming episodes that promise to deliver an unforgettable anime experience!

Remember to stay tuned for any updates or changes to the release schedule, and get ready to immerse yourself in the thrilling world of Demon Slayer. It's a battle you won't want to miss!