Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 7 releases today - Exact release time and streaming guide

The highly anticipated Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3 Episode 7, titled "Awful Villain" is set to premiere today, Sunday, May 21, and fans are on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the next chapter in the Swordsmith Village Arc. Tanjiro and his allies are engaged in a fierce battle against two formidable Upper-Rank demons, and the fight is far from over. As the story unfolds, alliances are strengthened, and new threats emerge, promising an action-packed episode. Get ready for Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 7, "Awful Villain," premiering today! Tanjiro and his allies face fierce battles and new threats in the Swordsmith Village Arc.(Ufotable)

Demon Slayer Episode 7 exact release time:

Date Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 7 Release Time JST ET PT GMT CET IST May 21, 2023 11:15 PM 7:45 AM 10:45 AM 5:45 PM 7:45 PM 11:15 PM

As always, Crunchyroll and Netflix will provide simulcast streaming options for international viewers.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 6 recap:

Before diving into the excitement of Episode 7, let's briefly recap what unfolded in Episode 6 of the Swordsmith Village Arc. In the previous episode, viewers were treated to the backstory of the enigmatic Demon Slayer, Genya. His motivations and unique abilities were unveiled, showcasing his distinct choice of weaponry and surprising regenerative powers.

Tanjiro and Genya, despite their differences, started working more effectively together to track down Hantengu's miniature form. The episode's title, "Aren't You Going to Become a Hashira?" alluded to Genya's aspirations, born from his tragic past.

What to expect from Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 7?

With the ongoing battle against Hantengu and Gyokko, it's highly likely that one of them will unveil a new technique or ability, intensifying the challenge for our heroes. Alternatively, a new villain might be introduced, further complicating the already arduous fight. Tanjiro, Nezuko, Genya, Muichiro, and Mitsuri have faced numerous hurdles as they strive to overcome the Upper-Rank demons' advantage.

Tanjiro, armed with his flaming katana and strategic prowess, has made some progress against his multi-formed opponent. However, eliminating Hantengu and achieving their primary objective in the Swordsmith Village remains an ongoing struggle.

With the title of Episode 7 hinting at an even greater threat, viewers can anticipate a tougher battle ahead. The conflict within the Swordsmith Village has been raging for some time, and Tanjiro has yet to obtain the coveted blade he initially sought. Nevertheless, the bond between Tanjiro and Genya has begun to grow stronger, while Nezuko's powers continue to contribute to impressive displays of brother-and-sister teamwork.

Additionally, the exploration of the backstories of the protagonist's allies has added depth to the narrative. As the looming threats loom larger, it becomes increasingly thrilling to witness if this determined group of Demon Slayers will succeed in saving the Swordsmith Village.

Episode 6 of Demon Slayer left audiences on the edge of their seats. Tanjiro finally uncovered the scent of Hantengu's host body, the puppeteer controlling all the demons. Meanwhile, Genya's transformation initially seemed like an advantage, but the Upper Moon 4 Demon, Hantengu, had a few surprises up his sleeve, making the battle even more intense. The anticipation for Episode 7 is palpable, and fans may also get to witness Mitsuri Kanroji's entrance, adding further excitement to the mix.