Don't miss a single Titan showdown: The correct order to watch Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan, also known as Shingeki no Kyojin, is an incredibly popular anime series based on a manga of the same name by Hajime Isayama. This one-of-a-kind show has garnered a massive global following due to its intense action scenes, complex plot, and relatable characters. The series follows a group of humans fighting for survival against giant humanoid creatures known as Titans. The anime adaptation of Attack on Titan is not linear, with the story jumping back and forth in time. To fully understand the story, it's essential to watch the series in the correct order. The show has four seasons, with the fourth and final season currently airing. If you're planning to watch this masterpiece, there are multiple seasons, episodes, and OVAs to navigate.

Here's the chronological order of watching Attack on Titan.

Attack on Titan Season 1:

To start watching the series, you should begin with season one, episode one.

The first season of Attack on Titan consists of 25 episodes and covers the first arc of the story. It introduces the main characters and the setting, as well as the Titans and the concept of the Walls. To start watching the series, you should begin with season one, episode one.

OVAs to watch after Attack on Titan Season 1

Attack on Titan: Ilse’s Notebook

Attack on Titan: The Sudden Visitor - The Torturous Curse of Youth

Attack on Titan: Distress

Attack on Titan Season 2:

To watch season 2, you should start with episode 26, which is the first episode of this season.

The second season of Attack on Titan consists of 12 episodes and covers the second arc of the story. It delves deeper into the mysteries surrounding the Titans and introduces new characters. To watch season 2, you should start with episode 26, which is the first episode of this season.

OVA to watch after Attack on Titan Season 2

Attack on Titan: Lost Girls - episodes 1 and 2

Attack on Titan Season 3:

To watch season 3 in order, you should start with episode 38, which is the first episode of Part 1.

The third season of Attack on Titan is split into two parts: Part 1, which includes 12 episodes and Part 2 consists of 10 episodes. Season 3 covers the third arc of the story and introduces more complex political and social themes. To watch season 3 in order, you should start with episode 38, which is the first episode of Part 1.

OVAs to watch after Attack on Titan Season 3: Part 1

Attack on Titan: No Regrets - episodes 1 and 2 (OVA)

Attack on Titan: Lost Girls - episode 3 (OVA)

Attack on Titan: Junior High (OVA)

Attack on Titan Season 4:

To watch season 4 in order, you should start with episode 60, the first episode of this season.

The fourth and final season of Attack on Titan is split into three parts, with Parts 1 and 2 already released. The final chapter, Part 3, will conclude the decade-long story with two special episodes airing on March 3rd, 2023. It covers the fourth and final arc of the story, bringing everything together for a conclusion. To watch season 4 in order, you should start with episode 60, the first episode of this season.

Attack on Titan Movies:

The anime movies released between seasons are just recaps and not necessary to the main story. The live-action movie, titled Attack on Titan, took some significant diversions from the source material and was met with a negative reception from Japanese audiences upon its release in 2015.

Attack on Titan fillers:

Attack on Titan does not have many filler episodes, with only a handful of Mixed Canon/Filler Episodes (22, 33, 38-41).

Now that you have the order of Attack on Titan, you can catch it on your favourite streaming service and watch it all in one go or take your time. Happy binge-watching!