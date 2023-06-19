Geralt of Rivia transformed: From Witcher to anime icon - Unveiling the breathtaking collectible!

Geralt of Rivia, the brooding hero from "The Witcher," has undergone a sensational transformation into an alluring anime figure. Thanks to Kotobukiya's Bishoujo collection, Geralt joins the ranks of pop culture legends who have received this glamorous treatment, including none other than Optimus Prime himself! Geralt of Rivia, the brooding hero from "The Witcher," gets a glamorous anime makeover in an exquisite collector's statue.(Netflix)

With the world under the spell of "The Witcher" franchise, from its hit live-action and anime series on Netflix to unforgettable guest appearances, Geralt has become an absolute sensation. Now, fans can experience a whole new side of Geralt as he leaps off the screen and into the realm of anime.

This collector's dream, priced at $170 USD and set to release in Spring 2024, features an exquisite design by renowned illustrator Shunya Yamashita. The statue beautifully captures Geralt's essence in a stunning female form that will leave admirers swooning. Prepare to be mesmerized as she wields her silver sword and conjures the formidable Igni spell to vanquish any foe that dares to cross her path.

Sideshow Collectibles, the exclusive pre-order destination for this enchanting masterpiece, tantalizingly describes the statue as follows: "The dark fantasy realm of CD PROJEKT RED's acclaimed RPG series The Witcher joins the BISHOUJO lineup! And the first statue in this series will be... Geralt of Rivia!? Designed by Shunya Yamashita, this legendary witcher has received an unexpected makeover into a beautiful female form. Now she comes to life, ready to unsheath her silver sword and cast Igni on her foes."

Prepare to be bewitched by the meticulous craftsmanship of sculptor Yoshiki Fujimoto, who has painstakingly brought every detail of Geralt's armor to life. The realistic textures and varied ruggedness of the meticulously sculpted leather pieces are a testament to the extraordinary talent behind this extraordinary collectible. The paint's slightly metallic finish adds a touch of magic, making the glimmering chainmail appear breathtakingly real.

As fans eagerly await the arrival of this bewitching statue, they can also mark their calendars for the return of "The Witcher" TV series on Netflix. Season 3, divided into two thrilling chapters, promises to be an epic adventure. Geralt, now a protector of his newly-reunited family, takes Ciri into hiding while battling monarchs, mages, and terrifying creatures who seek to capture her. The duo's quest for Ciri's untapped powers leads them to the fortress of Aretuza, unveiling a treacherous world of political corruption and dark magic.

Will Geralt and his loved ones triumph over the forces threatening to tear them apart? Can they navigate this battlefield of treachery and emerge stronger than ever? Brace yourselves for heart-pounding action, captivating drama, and a visual spectacle that will leave fans clamoring for more.