Giant Beasts of Ars climax approaches: New promotional video released

Giant Beasts of Ars, the original co-production anime between DMM and HIDIVE, has been making waves since its premiere on January 6th, 2023. The show has captivated audiences with its unique storyline and breathtaking animation. Now, as the series heads towards its climax, a new promotional video has been released on the official website, giving fans a glimpse of what's to come.

The fascinating premise of Giant Beasts of Ars

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The premise of Giant Beasts of Ars is unlike anything you've seen before. Although the great beasts created the land, it was eventually taken over by humans. As a result, the beasts became furious and began to prey on humans. In response, humans called upon the gods to fight the beasts. In the present era of heroes and mythology, humans hunt giant beasts for profit.

Jiro is a hunter who makes his living hunting beasts. One day, he encounters Kuumi, who is being chased by someone. At that moment, Jiro decides to save her, and together they embark on an adventure to discover the world's secrets. Along the way, they uncover rumours of humanity and a mysterious experiment. (Also Read: My Hero Academia Manga on 2-week hiatus: Author takes break due to poor health)

Talented creators behind Giant Beasts of Ars

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The anime is being directed by Akira Oguro, who has previously worked on Namu Amida Butsu! -Rendai Utena-. The original character designs were created by Ashito Ōyari, with an animation adaptation by Hiroshi Shimizu and Masato Kato. The series scripts for ‘Giant Beasts of Ars’ are being overseen and written by Norimitsu Kaihō, who is recognized for his work on Astra Lost in Space, School-Live!, and Akudama Drive. Composing the music are Shūji Katayama and Akinari Suzuki, with the opening theme song ‘Hengen Jizai’ performed by Japanese band Penguin Research, and the ending theme song ‘Na mo Nai Hana’ sung by Harumi. (Also Read: Atsushi Wada's new anime shorts Ikimono-san to compete in Animafest Zagreb 2023)

Giant Beasts of Ars: A must-watch anime

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Giant Beasts of Ars has been a hit among audiences, and for good reason. The show's unique storyline, stunning animation, and talented creators have come together to create an unforgettable anime experience. As the series heads towards its climax, fans are eagerly awaiting the next episode to see what happens next.