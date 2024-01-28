Haikyu drops the trailer of Garbage Dump movie trailer ahead of premiere

Haikyu, the slam-dunk anime about Hinata and his volleyball dreams, is wrapping up with a bang! The manga is done, but the anime is gearing up for two final movies. Hold on to your seats because the first one, "Decisive Battle at The Garbage Dump," is dropping next month! Haikyuu is wrapping up with two final movies. The first movie, 'Decisive Battle at The Garbage Dump,' will be released next month.

Unexpected twist: Movies instead of Season 5

Anime fans were expecting a fifth season, but guess what? Haikyu decided to go all out with not one but two movies to slam the ball into the finale. It caught us off guard, but hey, change can be good, right?

Will the battle hit the US?

The burning question – will the Decisive Battle movie hit the screens in North America? No official word yet, but with anime gaining more love in theaters, there's hope it might spike up the excitement in the West this year!

Bonus treat for manga readers

Hold up! There's a treat for manga fans too. Shonen Jump is dropping a new chapter to celebrate the movie. Brace yourselves for sixteen new pages straight from the mind of the series creator, Haruichi Furudate.

New trailer teases final days showdown

The Haikyu squad dropped a fresh trailer, giving us a sneak peek at the "Decisive Battle at The Garbage Dump." It's like a teaser for the final showdown of Hinata and crew.

No sequel news, but spin-off alert!

Wondering about a sequel series? Well, no official word yet, but the spin-off, Haikyu-bu, is keeping the flame alive with new chapters. So, the Haikyu universe might still have some surprises up its sleeve!

Catch up on the action of Haikyu

If you haven't dived into the volleyball madness of Haikyu yet, no worries! The first four seasons are waiting for you on Hulu and Crunchyroll. Get ready for a ride inspired by Hinata's quest to conquer the court.

What is Haikyu about ?

In case you're wondering what all the hype is about, here's the scoop: Hinata, a short volleyball enthusiast, creates a team in middle school. They face off against the "King of the Court" Tobio Kageyama's team and suffer a tough loss. High school rolls around, and Hinata joins the volleyball team, only to find out Tobio is there too. The rivalry heats up!