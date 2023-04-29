Heavenly Delusion and Hell's Paradise Episode 5 releases today - Know when & where to stream

The anime world is in for a treat as two of the most highly anticipated anime series, Heavenly Delusion, and Hell's Paradise, continue to take the world by storm. Fans of both shows have been waiting eagerly for the next episodes, and the wait is finally over as Episode 5 of both series is set to release today. If you are a fan of either Heavenly Delusion or Hell's Paradise, then make sure you mark your calendars.

Heavenly Delusion Episode 4 recap

Heavenly Delusion has been thrilling audiences with its unique storyline and well-developed characters. In Episode 4, Maru and Kiruko face a deadly sea encounter, which tests their skills to the limit. Meanwhile, strange occurrences on land unsettle Tokio, and Tarao's health takes a turn for the worse. The episode ends on a somber note as Tarao passes away, urging Tokio to flee the facility. With Episode 5 set to release today, fans are eager to see how the story develops and how the characters will cope with Tarao's death.

What is the exact release time of Heavenly Delusion Episode 5?

Date Heavenly Delusion Episode 5 Release Time JST PT ET GMT CET IST April 29, 2023 10:00 PM 6:00 AM 9:00 AM 1:00 PM 3:00 PM 6:30 PM

Heavenly Delusion is available for international viewers on Disney+ and can be streamed on Hulu for viewers in the US.

Hell's Paradise Episode 4 recap

Hell's Paradise, on the other hand, has captivated audiences with its intense action scenes and fascinating characters. In Episode 4, Gantetsusai talks about his criminal past and his desire to eliminate competition. Gabimaru and Sagiri are attacked by giant monsters, but Gabimaru's unique abilities come to their rescue. Yuzuriha appears and offers to work together with Gabimaru, but he initially refuses. However, as the episode progresses, he agrees to work with her to gain more information about their mission.

Meanwhile, Toma infiltrates the Yamada Asaemon to save his brother and eliminate anyone who stands in their way of getting the Elixir. With Episode 5 set to release today, fans are eagerly awaiting to see how the story will unfold and what challenges the characters will face next.

What is the exact release time of Hell's Paradise Episode 5?

Date Hell's Paradise Episode 5 Release Time JST PT ET GMT CET IST April 29, 2023 10:00 PM 8:30 AM 11:30 AM 3:30 PM 5:30 PM 9:00 PM

Crunchyroll simulcasts Hell's Paradise for global fans, while Netflix also streams it later in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Mainland China, Australia, and New Zealand).

Both Heavenly Delusion and Hell's Paradise have been well-received by fans and critics alike, and the release of Episode 5 is highly anticipated.

