Horimiya: The Missing Pieces premiere, Find release timings and streaming guide here!

Horimiya stole everyone’s hearts when it premiered in 2021. The first season left the series on a sweet note with all loose ends tied up. But the adorable pair, Hori-san and Miyamura-kun have returned for another season. Prepare yourself for more heartwarming scenes that are sure to make the audience feel butterflies in their stomach.

The upcoming Horimiya -Piece- anime has released a new trailer, giving fans a glimpse of what's to come. (©HERO, Daisuke Hagiwara/SQUARE ENIX,)

The first episode of Horimiya: The Missing Pieces premieres today. Just like the previous season, Horimiya 2 will air on Crunchyroll. The release timings according to the timezones are as follows:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, July 1, 7:30 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, July 1, 9:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, July 1, 10:30 am

British Summer Time: Saturday, July 1, 3:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, July 1, 8 pm

Central European Summer Time: Saturday, July 1, 4:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, July 2, 12 am

Philippines time: Saturday, July 1, 1:30 pm

Brazil Time: Sunday, June 1, 11:30 am

The second season will reportedly focus on chapters 8, 9, 11, 21, 25, 47, 54, 60, 63, 76, and 86. Fans are also looking forward to some unadapted manga scenes left from the first season. This means viewers can expect more interactions of the lovable main couple with their families and friends. The season will also introduce Kakeru’s father, Takeru Sengoku, who is described as good friends with Kyouko’s parents.

Horimiya (Hori-san to Miyamura-kun) is the story of beautiful and popular Kyoko Hori and the introverted and shy guy Izumi Miyamura who lead vastly different lives outside of school. The two went to the same high school, but their social status and attitude are poles apart. However, their personalities at school are consciously curated to hide who they truly are outside the four walls of the academic institution.

The nerdy Izumi leads a more adventurous life and dresses up in punk style, complete with earrings and tattoos when he is outside. Meanwhile, Kyoko dresses down and takes care of her younger brother Souta. The two cross paths outside school, and after discovering each other's secrets, they vowed to conceal the truth from their classmates at school.

As the story progresses, the two students spend more time together and eventually develop feelings for each other. They confess their love towards the end of the series and are met with acceptance and support from their friends. The last episode features the darling couple graduating high school with their friends.

