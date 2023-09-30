Is Meghan Markle making poverty 'photogenic' for clout, royal expert comments

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is under scrutiny after accusations surfaced regarding her recent visit to an underprivileged school in Harlem. Royal commentator Jan Moir, in a piece for the Daily Mail, criticized Meghan for allegedly trying to make poverty appear 'photogenic' for personal gain.

Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reacts on court during the Invictus Games in Duesseldorf, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Harry founded the Invictus Games to aid the rehabilitation of service members and veterans by giving them the challenge of competing in sports events similar to the Paralympics.(AP)

Moir highlighted Meghan's visit to a carefully chosen inner-city school in Harlem, where she reportedly handed out release forms, prohibiting the spread of stories and personal images on social media. "You'd think she'd want to keep the whole embarrassing project under wraps," Moir commented. The school in question has a 91% black and Hispanic student population, with 95% qualifying for free or reduced-price lunches.

Moir questioned Meghan's intentions, stating, "For if poverty is regrettable, at least it can be photogenic," referring to the new cushions provided for the children during the event. Moir also implied that the school visit was a promotional stunt for Meghan's children's book, The Bench, inspired by her son Archie.

Moir revealed details about the event's organization, including emails sent out to 11 broadcast outlets, 17 photographers, and seven reporters. The school was allegedly urged to portray the event as a charity initiative rather than something promotional.

Moir compared Meghan's actions to the charitable work of the UK's Royal Family, emphasizing their dedication to initiatives for the greater good. She criticized Meghan for allegedly exploiting poverty while promoting her book and pretending to be a royal in exile in a republic like the United States.

The allegations have sparked discussions about ethics and intentions surrounding high-profile charity events, leaving the public divided on Meghan Markle's true motives during her visit to the school in Harlem.

