Despite discord, King Charles keeps Prince Harry as right-hand royal in this key role!

In the midst of the widely reported tension between King Charles and his son Prince Harry, a surprising revelation has emerged showcasing the enduring bond between the two royals. Despite their strained relationship, Charles has retained Harry in the crucial position of Counselor of State within the royal family. FILE - Britain's Prince Harry salutes media as he arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, on March 30, 2023. Prince Harry is attending a charity event in London, though he isn’t expected to meet with King Charles III or Prince William as Britain prepares to mark the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Harry’s relationship with his family has been strained since he and his wife, Meghan, moved to California in 2020.(AP)

The Counselor of State role, akin to a Lieutenant Governor in the United States, holds immense significance within the royal hierarchy. Those appointed can step into the monarch's shoes during periods of illness or travel. Charles' decision to keep Harry in this position, as reported by Express, highlights the depth of respect he maintains for his son, transcending their personal differences.

Harry's acceptance of this responsibility implies a mutual understanding, underscoring a lingering connection between father and son. This move sheds light on Harry's continued involvement in significant royal events, including his attendance at Charles' recent coronation, despite the geographical distance and emotional discord between them.

Speculation arises regarding the possibility of a full reconciliation between Charles and Harry. While Meghan Markle chose not to attend Charles' coronation, Harry has expressed his desire for reconciliation, emphasizing the need for accountability from all parties involved, as he revealed to Anderson Cooper. The desire to reconnect with his roots and provide a familiar environment for his children in the UK might also be a driving force.

Additionally, the shared goal of fostering close ties among the younger generation of royals, including Prince William and Kate Middleton's children, could serve as a catalyst for the healing of familial wounds. As Harry navigates life in California, the potential for rekindling familial bonds remains, leaving room for optimism regarding the future of the relationship between the father and his estranged son.