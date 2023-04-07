Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will feature numerous “Anime-only” scenes

2020’s Fall Season was a golden period for anime-lovers, as Jujutsu Kaisen took all the attention on it. After Season 1’s major success, Kaisen sorcerers expanded their universe by collaborating with popular esports titles like PUBG and Mobile Legends. The release of the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie propelled the anime craze further. And now eagle-eyes binge-consumer anime fans are eagerly waiting for the much-anticipated Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Image Credit: MAPPA

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Anime Japan 2023, Jujutsu Kaisen voice actors held a panel discussion on the much-anticipated season2. During this panel Satoru Gojo’s voice actor, Yuichi Nakamura revealed that Season 2 would feature a plethora of exclusive anime-only content. A Twitter user, Myamura posted the English translation of the voice actors’ panel discussion.

Yuichi confirmed that the whole voice actor team commenced their journey with Season 2 dubbing. He said that as a die-heart manga reader, he loves to compare manga and anime side by side, and this new Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will include lots of “anime-only” scenes. He also mentioned that they not only enriched the battle scenes with flashy movement but also improvised in each episode.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nakamura as Young Satoru Gojo

Yuichi Nakamura (Image Credit: Rotten Tomatoes)

Nakamura discussed his time voicing Gojo. He said that he always kept that in mind that Young Gojo has to make a long way of becoming the Satoru Gojo, his character is still in development. But young Gojo is confident, so he tried to voice the character by keeping the touch more rooted.

Image Credit: MAPPA

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Why an abundance of “Anime-only” scenes?.

The primary idea of adding more exclusive content is to increase the screen time for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2. In the new season it will cover “Hidden Inventory/Premature Death Arc” and “Shibuya Incident Arc ''. The “Hidden Inventory/Premature Death Arc” includes only 14 chapters, where the story travels 11 years back when Gojo and Geto Suguru were young students of Jujutsu High.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

So it was necessary to stretch the 14 chapter only arc for Season 2 as it will air in two parts. That’s why show runners introduce exclusive anime-only scenes.

Image Credit: MAPPA

ALSO READ| | 5 strongest Jujutsu Kaisen sorcerers that can blow your mind with their presence

Jujutsu Kaiser will return after almost 2 years since Season 1 last episode aired. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Part 1 will air in the Summer Season 2023, but there is no official launch date, and time.