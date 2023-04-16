Mangaka behind Oshi no Ko and Kaguya-sama unveils a new manga - Fans can't wait!

Fans of Aka Akasaka are in for a treat with the upcoming release of Renai Daikou. The manga, set to debut on April 27th in Weekly Young Jump, has been eagerly anticipated by fans of Akasaka's previous works, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War and Oshi no Ko.

First look at Renai Daikou reveals mysterious heroine and fox-like hand puppet

The first image of Renai Daikou has been released, showing the manga's heroine with her cute and mysterious appearance, holding a fox-like hand puppet. While we don't know much about the storyline, the manga's title suggests that it will revolve around someone acting on behalf of someone else with regard to romance, leading many to speculate that it will be another romantic comedy.

Love, laughter, and heartstrings: What fans can expect from Akasaka's romantic comedy

Akasaka has proven to be a master of the romantic comedy genre, and fans are excited to see what they have in store with Renai Daikou. Their previous works have been lauded for their humour, relatable characters, and poignant storylines that tug at the heartstrings. (Also Read: Oshi no Ko beats Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood and Demon Slayer - Find out why)

While some fans were initially surprised that Akasaka was taking on another series while working on Oshi no Ko, others were overjoyed and couldn't wait to see what the mangaka had in store for them. (Also Read: Oshi no Ko Episode 1: A must-watch anime for its unique twist and dark themes)

Ecchi artwork meets romantic comedy: 5mm Nishizawa takes on art for Renai Daikou

Additionally, the announcement that 5mm Nishizawa would be handling the artwork for Renai Daikou was met with excitement from fans. Nishizawa has made a name for herself in the manga industry with her ecchi artwork in both manga and light novels, and fans are eager to see her unique style applied to Akasaka's newest project. (Also Read: Oshi no Ko Episode 1: A must-watch anime for its unique twist and dark themes)

Catch up on Akasaka's previous works before Renai Daikou's debut

For those who haven't yet caught up on Akasaka's previous works, now is the perfect time to do so. Oshi no Ko's anime just premiered on HIDIVE and Netflix, and Kaguya-sama: Love Is War is available to watch on Crunchyroll. With Renai Daikou set to debut later this month, fans of the mangaka's previous works will surely want to be caught up and ready for this new adventure.

