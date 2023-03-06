My Hero Academia and Chainsaw Man manga reigns supreme on NYT Bestseller List in March 2023

Manga has come a long way since its inception in Japan in the early 20th century. Today, it has become a global phenomenon, with millions of fans worldwide. The popularity of manga has surged in recent years, with the New York Times introducing a Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019. The monthly list highlights the top-performing manga volumes in the United States, showcasing the growing demand for manga among American readers.

The Popularity of My Hero Academia and Chainsaw Man

The latest list from the New York Times reveals the continued success of My Hero Academia and Chainsaw Man. The manga volumes of My Hero Academia and Chainsaw Man took the third and sixth positions, respectively, on the March bestseller list. This is a testament to the increasing popularity of these series among American manga enthusiasts.

Analyzing the Top-Ranked Manga Volumes on the NYT Bestseller List

The March bestseller list in the New York Times featured five manga volumes, with Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 33 topping the charts. The popularity of this superhero manga series has grown considerably over the years, thanks to its compelling storyline and dynamic characters.

Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man Volume 1 is another manga that has taken the United States by storm. The series follows the story of a young man who becomes a demon hunter and is known for its gore, action, and dark humour.

Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 1 ranked ninth on the list, indicating the ongoing success of this manga series. The series, which follows the journey of a young boy turned demon hunter, has become a global phenomenon, spawning an anime adaptation and a feature film.

Shinichi Fukuda's My Dress-Up Darling Volume 7 and Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY Volume 1 is the other manga volumes that made it to the list. These series explore unique themes and characters that appeal to manga enthusiasts worldwide.

The New York Times' monthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list is a testament to the increasing popularity of manga in the United States. The list features a diverse range of manga series, including action, adventure, comedy, and drama. The success of My Hero Academia and Chainsaw Man highlights the growing demand for superhero and horror manga series. The continued popularity of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba indicates the growing love for shonen manga among American readers. As manga continues to gain a global audience, we can expect to see more manga titles dominating the bestseller lists in the years to come.

