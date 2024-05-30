My Hero Academia Chapter 424: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

Good news for manga fans! My Hero Academia Chapter 424 is set to arrive next week. Written and illustrated by Kōhei Horikoshi, the fantasy drama series was first serialised in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2014. Since then, it has reigned as one of the most popular manga of all time. Ahead of the release of the next chapter, here's all you need to know: The release date of My Hero Academia Chapter 424 is now confirmed(Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia Chapter 424 release date and time

My Hero Academia Chapter 424 is slated to release on Monday, June 3, at 12 am JST. However, the majority of international audiences will see a daytime release on Sunday. As the exact time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule based on your time zone below:

Time Zone Time Date Day PDT 8 am June 2 Sunday CDT 10 am June 2 Sunday EDT 11 am June 2 Sunday GMT 3 pm June 2 Sunday ACST 12:30 am June 3 Monday

Where to read My Hero Academia Chapter 424?

Fans can read the upcoming chapter on official sources like the Viz Media website, Shueisha's MANGA Plus website/app, and Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. However, it is important to note that while the first two platforms give readers access to new chapters for free, the latter requires a paid subscription for the same.

What to expect from My Hero Academia Chapter 424?

In the previous chapter, fans saw the apparent death of Shigaraki. While there are no concrete spoilers as of yet, MHA Chapter 424 is likely to reveal the current thought pattern of Deku, who failed to save Shigaraki in addition to losing his Quirk. As fans eagerly await the release of the next chapter, they are taking to social media to devise theories.

One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “I'm gonna side with the theory that All For One One For All is gonna be Deku's quirk in the aftermath. There's so much going for it, it just makes sense. Deku has finally completed this power passed down from generations. A true successor.”