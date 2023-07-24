Naruto celebrates Sasuke Uchiha’s birthday with a special promotional video

It's Sasuke Uchiha's birthday, July 23, and the Naruto franchise has a gift for the anime community! In honour of his birthday, Sasuke fans have been presented with a special promotional video for the character.

The final chapter of Sasuke's Story – The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust has left fans emotional and overjoyed. It's a moment that fans have been waiting for since the very beginning of the series. Sasuke and Sakura have finally come together, and it's a love story that will be remembered for years to come.(Studio Pierrot )

The video highlights some of the highest and lowest moments of Sasuke in the original series. It focuses on the friendship between Naruto and Sasuke with some purely Sasuke-centric shots as well. The video includes shots of his time as a member of the Hebi and Taka, as well as his history with his elder brother Itachi.

Sasuke’s character is timeless as has been proven by his popularity. Throughout anime, many characters have been inspired by the key traits of Sasuke. With the popularity of the Sasuke Retsuden manga series and the associated Boruto anime arc, Sasuke remains as relevant as ever in the anime community. The manga has been widely appreciated for its unique portrayal of Sasuke’s character. It presents Sasuke’s motivation throughout the story to save his best friend and fulfil his role as the Shadow Hogake.

The anime adaptation of Sasuke’s story in the Boruto series has been the favourite arc of many fans for the series yet. Sasuke’s presence alone plays an integral role in elevating the quality of the story arc.

In the Boruto manga series, Sasuke’s character plays the role of an ally of the titular character. Despite Sasuke not knowing Boruto to be Naruto’s son as he claims, he has still decided to be a discreet ally of the protagonist at his daughter Sarada’s request. Fans hope that Sasuke will continue to stand by Boruto’s side.

Sasuke Uchiha is one of the best-written characters in the series. His character development has been a crucial part of the story and a popular topic amongst Naruto fans. Sasuke is a very relatable character with his flaws. Alongside, he is a prodigy in the story and his talent definitely gains him points in the fandom. Most importantly, he is a multifaceted character who fans find intriguing.

