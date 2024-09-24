One Piece Chapter 1128: Exact release date, time and more

One Piece, one of the longest manga is all set to release Chapter 1128 in the series. In the previous chapter, fans felt the Elbaf arc kicked off with a shaky start as Monster Trio apartment killed and ate a key wildlife figure of the local area. Thus their actions contributed to the not-so-smooth start of the new arc. The MANGA Plus website has revealed the release date of One Piece Chapter 1128. One Piece chapter 1128 release date revealed.(@onepiecepanel/X)

When will the One Piece Chapter 1128 be released?

According to the official MANGA Plus website, One Piece Chapter 1128 will be released at midnight on Monday, October 7. The new chapter of the manga will be out at midnight. This will result in most fans international fans residing outside Japan seeing an early daytime release because of the different time zones followed. To catch the chapter in time, fans can utilise the following table to know the exact time of release.

Timezone Local release time Pacific Daylight Time 8 AM, Sunday, October 6, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11 AM, Sunday, October 6, 2024 British Summer Time 4 PM, Sunday, October 6, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5 PM, Sunday, October 6, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 PM, Sunday, October 6, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11 PM, Sunday, October 6, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12 AM, Monday, October 7, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 AM, Monday, October 7, 2024

Where to read One Piece Chapter 1128?

The latest chapter of One Piece manga will be available on the MANGA Plus website through a subscription model. You can also access the latest chapter via the Shonen Jump+ app and the Viz Media platform, which offers the most recent three issues of the series for free.

What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1128?

The chapter will certainly open with the Straw Hats on the Elbaf island and scouting through their new surroundings. Amid this, an update on Chopper Chopper is expected that he is doing just fine with the wildlife. However, it will also reveal that his allies are responsible for the ensuing chaos. They might also meet the first Giant who will likely be the owner of Big Steinn Castle.