One Piece Episode 1121: Exact release date, time and more

The release date for One Piece Episode 1121 has been announced, ending fans’ anticipation for the next episode. In the previous episode, fans expect the Egghead arc will progress fast given the current situation in the series. Garling was introduced and Sobo’s flashback sequence also concluded with episode 1120. The animation series will release the next episode next weekend. One Piece Episode 1121 will be released on October 6 (JST).(@onepiecedaiIys/X)

Also Read: 2024 Fall anime slate to check on Crunchyroll: Dan Da Dan, Blue Exorcist - Beyond the Snow Saga, Demon Lord and others

One Piece Episode 1121 release date and time

The anime announced on X via its official account that One Piece Episode 1121 will be released on Sunday, October 6. The episode is scheduled to be released at 9:30 am (JST). For some, this means the episode will be available on Saturday night, October 5. This is due to the different time zones followed across the globe. Hence, international fans can utilise the following table to know the exact time of the release of the next episode.

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 5:30 PM, Saturday, October 5, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 8:30 PM, Saturday, October 5, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 12:30 AM, Sunday, October 6, 2024 Central European Time 1:30 AM, Sunday, October 6, 2024 Indian Standard Time 6 AM, Sunday, October 6, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 8:30 AM, Sunday, October 6, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 9:30 AM, Sunday, October 6, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 11 AM, Sunday, October 6, 2024

Where to watch One Piece Episode 1121?

The latest episode of the anime will be available on Crunchyroll or Netflix after it is aired in Japan. The viewers will be required to have a subscription plan to watch on the aforementioned streaming platforms.

Also Read: Mortal Kombat 1 Khaos Reign: Exact release date, time, and more

What to expect from One Piece Episode 1121?

The episode will likely focus on the Straw Hats and what they have been to while the focus is on Sobo. A time skip might also be shown to set up the arrival of the Marine forced to the Egghead island. It is also possible the episode opens with the Marine force’s siege of Egghead. Another possibility is the episode might bounce around before focusing on Straw Hats, likely with an update on Hochinosu Island. Koby’s escape from the iland has also not been finalised yet which further promotes the idea of circling back to Blackbeard’s base.