Mortal Kombat 1 Khaos Reign: Exact release date, time, and more

NetherRealm Studios' Mortal Kombat 1 Khaos Reigns expansion is set to introduce a host of new content, characters, and features to the game. Mortal Kombat 1's Khaos Reigns expansion launches on September 24( NetherRealm Studios)

The Khaos Reigns expansion introduces an exciting new story campaign. “When a perilous threat arrives from an alternate timeline, led by the ruthless Titan Havik whose sole mission is to throw the realms into khaos, Liu Kang must rally his champions and put faith in his enemies to defeat this grave danger. If they fail, the New Era will be reduced to anarchy,” Warner Bros. explained.

Perhaps the most exciting addition for long-time fans of the franchise is the return of Animalities. Available as part of the free update, Animalities are finishing moves where characters transform into animals and brutally finish off their opponents.

When will MK1 Khaos Reigns be released?

The Khaos Reigns DLC will be available on September 24 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. According to the PlayStation Store, the expansion will go live at 4 PM BST in the UK. Players who want to jump in as soon as it launches can pre-load the game if they’ve pre-ordered it.

The DLC is reported to take up about 15GB on PlayStation, so it shouldn't take long to download and be ready for action.

What is the price of MK1 Khaos Reigns?

Priced at £39.99, there are opportunities to grab the Khaos Reigns expansion for less than the retail price by taking advantage of discount deals. For instance, you can purchase a £40 PlayStation Store card for £35.99 via CD Keys, saving a few pounds. After buying the top-up card, CD Keys will send you a code that can be redeemed on the PlayStation Store for the expansion or other games.

For those eyeing additional PlayStation titles, more expensive store cards can offer further savings, such as a £100 PlayStation credit card available for £88.99, also through CD Keys.

Khaos Reigns also launches with Kombat Pack 2, which includes fan-favourite characters Noob Saibot, Cyrax, and Sektor. Along with these iconic characters, Kombat Pack 2 will introduce three guest fighters, set to arrive later, including Ghostface from Scream, the T-1000 from Terminator 2: Judgment Day, and Conan the Barbarian. Fans are especially excited about Conan, as Arnold Schwarzenegger will lend his likeness to the character, allowing players to pit Conan against the T-1000, recreating an iconic clash of characters.

Pre-order customers will receive additional exclusive character skins, including Wedding Scorpion, Mortal Kombat 3 Sub-Zero, Empress Mileena, and the Classic Ninja Skin. These cosmetics are a nice perk for players looking to add some flair to their roster.

With a new update, Existing Mortal Kombat 1 owners will receive several free bonuses, including the previously released MK 95 Scorpion skin, inspired by the classic 1990s Mortal Kombat film.