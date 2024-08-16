Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 “Absolute Doom”: What will the game feature? Plot, weapons and locations explained

Fortnite x Marvel’s Chapter 5 Season 4 is here! Gaming app, Fortnite Battle Royale has released its newest chapter “Absolute Doom”, and Marvel fans cannot get over it. The trailer suggested multiple additions to the game, including Marvel-inspired heroes, villains, weapons and locations. Fortnite x Marvel's Absolute Doom(Instagram )

The plot of “Absolute Doom” is based on Marvel’s most hated Doctor Doom, who now has the power of Pandora’s box. To defeat this power, all of Marvel's top-notch heroes have allied and the goal is to restore peace and harmony.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 locations

There are three locations on Doctor Doom’s Island, The Doom Castle, Doomstadt, and The Raft. Castle Doom is where Doom is preparing his empowered armor, which will be complete once he has all of his artifacts. His henchmen have been dispatched to find these artifacts all over the occupied island and heroes are armed to fight them. Castle Doom is also where Doctor Doom hangs his hat.

The second location is The Raft, which is a prison for all supervillains and extraterrestrial threats. Doom has summoned all like-minded villains to contribute towards his evil plans. Lastly, there is Doomstadt which has been described as a peaceful Latverian village, governed by Doctor Doom from his castle.

Absolute Doom characters

As portrayed in the trailer there will be distinct Marvel and Marvel inspired characters. Original characters include: Mysterio, Gwenpool, War Machine, Emma Frost and Shuri. Meanwhile, there is a Fortnite edition of Peelverine and Captain Jones, which are assumed to be inspired by Marvel characters Wolverine and Captain America.

To unlock Absolute Doom rewards, you can Earn XP across Fortnite Battle Royale, LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, Fortnite Festival and more. To unlock Absolute Doom rewards players will need at least 950 V-Bucks. Players can earn up to 15000 V-Bucks back by leveling it up and they will also unlock exclusive outfits, starting from Gwenpool’s suit which will unlock right away. The rest will unlock after different levels are achieved.

What are the new Fortnite weapons and medallions?

In this new chapter Fortnite has revealed better weapons and equipment. Absolute Doom has introduced Dual Micro SMGs, Monarch Pistol, Sovereign Shotgun, War Machine’s Arsenal and War Machine’s Hover Jets.

Meanwhile, returning weapons include Captain America’s Shield, Doom’s Arcane Gauntlet, Striker Burst Rifle, Striker Assault Rifle, Combat Assault Rifle, Ranger Pistol, Hammer Pump Shotgun, Gatekeeper Shotgun, Hyper SMG and Shockwave Grenade.

Fortnite’s medallions have also returned. There is Siphon Medallion which grants health to the hero, and Shield Siphon from eliminating opponents. Stealth Medallion has also been installed, which can be used temporarily to gain invisibility when crouched. Lastly, there is Reveal Medallion which can occasionally grant the power to reveal the location of nearby enemies. It has officially been confirmed that the Absolute Doom Battle Pass will be accessible on November 11, 11:00 p.m. (PT) Pacific Time.