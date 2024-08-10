Fan recreates iconic Deadpool opening scene with a Fortnite twist: Watch Video

Deadpool and Wolverine made the world dance to their rhythm with the Marvel movie's iconic opening scene. The opening credits featured the Merc With a Mouth murdering and fighting off a bunch of agents from the Time Variance Authority (TVA) while swaying to the 2000 hit track Bye Bye Bye by NSYNC. While fans obsessed with the choreography replicated the moves in dance videos, a fan took it a step further by recreating the scene with a Fortnite twist. Fan recreated iconic opening scene from Deadpool and Wolverine with a twist of Fortnite.(@Feraalsy/X)

Deadpool’s iconic choreography in Fortnite

One of the fans gave Deadpool's iconic Bye Bye Bye choreography a unique twist by animating the scene in Fortnite. A social media user on X, @Feraalsy, posted the animated video, visualising characters in Fortnite style as they replicate the entire opening scene of the movie—all while NSYNC's hit track runs in the background.

Fans of the movie and the game are going crazy over this crossover, and the video went viral on the internet. They appreciated the video creator's efforts, with many demanding Fortnite incorporate the scene in the original game. One user claimed the video was better than the actual scene in the movie.

Choreographer Nick Pauley originally performed the choreography in the movie and not Ryan Reynolds.

Netizens go gaga over Deadpool x Fortnite video

The video went viral within a few hours of being posted on the social media platform. One user replied to the creator's post and wrote, “AHHH I love this so much! Please (take your time but) do the whole thing. SO cool.” A second user wrote, “My honest reaction to this animation (insanely good job bro).”

A third user suggested, “Sick! When he puts that bone through his head, you could’ve put “by: Feraals” on the bone, but it’s still dope!”

Another user wrote, “@TheKatonen @FortniteGame Please bring this to the game” while another wrote, “Woah!!! This is incredible! I don't even have enough words to describe how good of a job this is! Also just imagining the potential of this opening with an even more animated Deadpool is making me so happy”