Blue Lock Chapter 273 delayed: New release date, time and more

Fans of the popular manga, Blue Lock, will have to wait for a long time before the release of the next chapter. Blue Lock Chapter 273 will be delayed as the manga will be on a two-week break. Hence fans can expect the chapter by the end of the month. The previous episode of Blue Lock saw Isagi and Kaiser join hands together to steal the ball from Rin and Ness helped the former most. Charles set up to claim the loose ball as everyone geared up for a long ball but Kaiser timely blocked the way of the ball. Blue Lock Chapter 273 is delayed for two weeks.(@BIueLockSc/X)

Blue Lock Chapter 273 release date and time

While there is a delay in the release of the next chapter in the Blue Lock manga, the official date of the next chapter has been released. The official release of Chapter 273 is scheduled for Wednesday, August 28, 2024. The simultaneous release of the chapter worldwide will result in a daytime release of the chapter in most of the countries, outside Japan, on Tuesday, August 27, 2024. Fans can utilise the following table to know the exact time of release in their country.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Tuesday August 27 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Tuesday August 27 British Summer Time 4 pm Tuesday August 27 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Tuesday August 27 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday August 27 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday August 27 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Wednesday August 28 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday August 28

The next chapter will be available to read via a manga reader service set up by Kodansha called K Manga. Fans can gain access to the service through either a website or mobile application. However, the service is available only to those in the United States. The latest chapter will be accessed via subscription.

What to expect from Blue Lock Chapter 273?

Rin Itoshi will act as the lead protagonist of the next chapter as the previous chapter ended with the ball on Nanase Nijiro’s side who is part of the Rin system. It is possible that in the next chapter, he will try to build such a chemical reaction with Aoshi Tokimitsu which will open a window for Rin to score a perfect goal. Kaiser and Isagi will try their best to stop the goal but the chances of them blocking the ball’s path seem unlikely.