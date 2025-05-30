One Piece Episode 1131: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

With One Piece episode 1131’s release date just around the corner, excitement is building among fans. Following the beginning of Bartholomew Kuma’s new life alongside Ginny in the Sorbet Kingdom, viewers can anticipate a major time skip that promises to introduce fresh challenges and shake up the storyline in unexpected ways. One Piece Episode 1131 release date revealed. (@OnePieceAnime/X)

Also Read: Who is Landon Nickerson? Pregnant Wizard Liz reveals shocking cheating scandal

One Piece Episode 1131 release date and time

One Piece Episode 1131 is set to air on Sunday, June 1, at 11:15 PM JST. As always, release times will vary by region, so fans worldwide should check local schedules to catch the episode as soon as it drops.

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 7:15AM, Sunday, June 1, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 10:15AM, Sunday, June 1, 2025 British Summer Time 3:15PM, Sunday, June 1, 2025 Central European Summer Time 4:15PM, Sunday, June 1, 2025 Indian Standard Time 7:45PM, Sunday, June 1, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 10:15PM, Sunday, June 1, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 11:15PM, Sunday, June 1, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:45PM, Sunday, June 1, 2025

Where to watch One Piece Episode 1131?

Following the episode's premiere in Japan, One Piece Episode 1130 will be available for international fans via simulcast on streaming platforms like Crunchyroll and Netflix. Viewers outside Japan can tune in shortly after the original broadcast, though an active subscription is required to access the episode on either service.

Also Read: Why was Hailey Bieber's Rhode acquired by Elf Beauty? Finance expert reveals reasons

What to expect from One Piece Episode 1131?

In One Piece Episode 1131, the story is expected to fast-forward into the future of Ginny and Kuma’s lives in the Sorbet Kingdom. While their bond will likely deepen, suggesting a romantic connection, they may not be portrayed as an official couple. Instead, the episode is set to highlight the life they’ve built together.

However, given the tragic elements surrounding Kuma’s past and its impact on Jewelry Bonney, more heartbreak seems inevitable. The World Government could re-enter the picture, possibly seeking revenge for Kuma and Ginny’s escape from God Valley. The episode is likely to close with the duo either preparing to defend their home or choosing to leave it behind.