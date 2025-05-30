Search Search
Friday, May 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

One Piece Episode 1131: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

ByBhavika Rathore
May 30, 2025 12:22 AM IST

Here's all you need to know about the upcoming One Piece Episode 1131.

With One Piece episode 1131’s release date just around the corner, excitement is building among fans. Following the beginning of Bartholomew Kuma’s new life alongside Ginny in the Sorbet Kingdom, viewers can anticipate a major time skip that promises to introduce fresh challenges and shake up the storyline in unexpected ways.

One Piece Episode 1131 release date revealed. (@OnePieceAnime/X)
One Piece Episode 1131 release date revealed. (@OnePieceAnime/X)

Also Read: Who is Landon Nickerson? Pregnant Wizard Liz reveals shocking cheating scandal

One Piece Episode 1131 release date and time

One Piece Episode 1131 is set to air on Sunday, June 1, at 11:15 PM JST. As always, release times will vary by region, so fans worldwide should check local schedules to catch the episode as soon as it drops.

Time zonesLocal date and time
Pacific Daylight Time7:15AM, Sunday, June 1, 2025
Eastern Daylight Time10:15AM, Sunday, June 1, 2025
British Summer Time3:15PM, Sunday, June 1, 2025
Central European Summer Time4:15PM, Sunday, June 1, 2025
Indian Standard Time7:45PM, Sunday, June 1, 2025
Philippine Standard Time10:15PM, Sunday, June 1, 2025
Japanese Standard Time11:15PM, Sunday, June 1, 2025
Australia Central Standard Time11:45PM, Sunday, June 1, 2025

Where to watch One Piece Episode 1131?

Following the episode's premiere in Japan, One Piece Episode 1130 will be available for international fans via simulcast on streaming platforms like Crunchyroll and Netflix. Viewers outside Japan can tune in shortly after the original broadcast, though an active subscription is required to access the episode on either service.

Also Read: Why was Hailey Bieber's Rhode acquired by Elf Beauty? Finance expert reveals reasons

What to expect from One Piece Episode 1131?

In One Piece Episode 1131, the story is expected to fast-forward into the future of Ginny and Kuma’s lives in the Sorbet Kingdom. While their bond will likely deepen, suggesting a romantic connection, they may not be portrayed as an official couple. Instead, the episode is set to highlight the life they’ve built together. 

However, given the tragic elements surrounding Kuma’s past and its impact on Jewelry Bonney, more heartbreak seems inevitable. The World Government could re-enter the picture, possibly seeking revenge for Kuma and Ginny’s escape from God Valley. The episode is likely to close with the duo either preparing to defend their home or choosing to leave it behind.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Anime / One Piece Episode 1131: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 30, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On