One Piece Episode 1131: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more
Here's all you need to know about the upcoming One Piece Episode 1131.
With One Piece episode 1131’s release date just around the corner, excitement is building among fans. Following the beginning of Bartholomew Kuma’s new life alongside Ginny in the Sorbet Kingdom, viewers can anticipate a major time skip that promises to introduce fresh challenges and shake up the storyline in unexpected ways.
Also Read: Who is Landon Nickerson? Pregnant Wizard Liz reveals shocking cheating scandal
One Piece Episode 1131 release date and time
One Piece Episode 1131 is set to air on Sunday, June 1, at 11:15 PM JST. As always, release times will vary by region, so fans worldwide should check local schedules to catch the episode as soon as it drops.
|Time zones
|Local date and time
|Pacific Daylight Time
|7:15AM, Sunday, June 1, 2025
|Eastern Daylight Time
|10:15AM, Sunday, June 1, 2025
|British Summer Time
|3:15PM, Sunday, June 1, 2025
|Central European Summer Time
|4:15PM, Sunday, June 1, 2025
|Indian Standard Time
|7:45PM, Sunday, June 1, 2025
|Philippine Standard Time
|10:15PM, Sunday, June 1, 2025
|Japanese Standard Time
|11:15PM, Sunday, June 1, 2025
|Australia Central Standard Time
|11:45PM, Sunday, June 1, 2025
Where to watch One Piece Episode 1131?
Following the episode's premiere in Japan, One Piece Episode 1130 will be available for international fans via simulcast on streaming platforms like Crunchyroll and Netflix. Viewers outside Japan can tune in shortly after the original broadcast, though an active subscription is required to access the episode on either service.
Also Read: Why was Hailey Bieber's Rhode acquired by Elf Beauty? Finance expert reveals reasons
What to expect from One Piece Episode 1131?
In One Piece Episode 1131, the story is expected to fast-forward into the future of Ginny and Kuma’s lives in the Sorbet Kingdom. While their bond will likely deepen, suggesting a romantic connection, they may not be portrayed as an official couple. Instead, the episode is set to highlight the life they’ve built together.
However, given the tragic elements surrounding Kuma’s past and its impact on Jewelry Bonney, more heartbreak seems inevitable. The World Government could re-enter the picture, possibly seeking revenge for Kuma and Ginny’s escape from God Valley. The episode is likely to close with the duo either preparing to defend their home or choosing to leave it behind.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.