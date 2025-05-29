Who is Landon Nickerson? Pregnant Wizard Liz reveals shocking cheating scandal

Once a beloved figure in the gaming community, American YouTuber Landon Nickerson is now at the center of a growing online controversy. His ex-fiancée, Instagram influencer and manifestation coach Lize Dzjabraliova, known to her followers as ‘Wizard Liz’, revealed that Landon was cheating on her while she is four months pregnant with their child. YouTuber Landon Nickerson faces controversy after ex-fiancée Lize Dzjabraliova revealed his infidelity while she is pregnant. (@landn/Instagram)

Also Read: Why was Hailey Bieber's Rhode acquired by Elf Beauty? Finance expert reveals reasons

Who is Landon Nickerson?

While many have come across Landon on Liz’s YouTube channel or social media account, the 25-year-old is also a YouTube gamer. He rose to fame through his engaging content on Roblox, Minecraft, and Fortnite, building a loyal YouTube following of over 3.2 million subscribers.

Landon is also a proprietorof a group named TEH #DUCKSQUAD. At the height of his streaming career, he reportedly earned around $2 million annually. However, according to Sportskeeda, he chose to step away from that lucrative path to pursue his passion for entrepreneurship in the tech space.

Landon made waves in the tech space with his ambitious AR startup, which blends the virtual and physical worlds by allowing users to map digital assets onto real-life environments. It was designed to reimagine everyday spaces and enhance interactive gaming experiences. The platform has been hailed as a virtual playground for AR enthusiasts and has already generated over $3.7 million in revenue.

Also Read: Stefon Diggs' ‘pink substance’ video isn't the first time he has come under fire: Here's a look at past controversies

Wizard Liz reveals Landon cheated on her

On May 27, 2025, Liz took to her Instagram to share that she recently learned that Landon was cheating on her. She revealed on her Instagram stories that he made a secret Snapchat account where he talked to another girl.

She also announced the end of her engagement with the YouTube gamer.