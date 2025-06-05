Search Search
Thursday, Jun 05, 2025
One Piece Episode 1132: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Jun 05, 2025 07:33 PM IST

Here's all you need to know about the upcoming One Piece Episode 1132.

The highly anticipated One Piece episode 1132 is on the horizon, and fans are bracing for an emotional turn. After the heartbreaking capture of Ginny by the World Government in the final moments of the last episode, the stage is set for a deeper dive into Bartholomew Kuma’s past.

One Piece Episode 1132 release date revealed. (@Eiichiro_Staff/X)
One Piece Episode 1132 release date revealed. (@Eiichiro_Staff/X)

Also Read: One Piece LEGO sets inspired by live-action series officially revealed: Release date, preorders and full set list

One Piece Episode 1132:  Release date and time

According to the official information released, One Piece Episode 1132 is scheduled to release on Sunday, June 8, 2025, at 11:15 PM in Japan. Episode 1132 will be released simultaneously worldwide, but exact release times will vary by region. Fans should check their local schedules to make sure they don’t miss the moment it drops.

Time zonesLocal date and time
Pacific Daylight Time7:15AM, Sunday, June 8, 2025
Eastern Daylight Time10:15AM, Sunday, June 8, 2025
British Summer Time3:15PM, Sunday, June 8, 2025
Central European Summer Time4:15PM, Sunday, June 8, 2025
Indian Standard Time7:45PM, Sunday, June 8, 2025
Philippine Standard Time10:15PM, Sunday, June 8, 2025
Japanese Standard Time11:15PM, Sunday, June 8, 2025
Australia Central Standard Time11:45PM, Sunday, June 8, 2025

Where to watch One Piece Episode 1132?

After premiering in Japan, One Piece episode 1132 will be available internationally through simulcast on streaming platforms like Crunchyroll and Netflix. Fans outside Japan can watch shortly after the original airing, but will need an active subscription to access the episode.

Also Read: PlayStation 5's lifespan was accidentally revealed: Here's how long you have left before PS6 comes in

What to expect from One Piece Episode 1132?

Following Ginny’s capture in the previous episode, One Piece episode 1132 is expected to delve into how Kuma has changed as a result. Viewers will likely see a much angrier Kuma, both in general and especially when confronting World Government forces, possibly showing him fully committed to fighting them in her honor. 

The episode is also expected to provide more details on Ginny’s status—either showing her rescue or revealing what the World Government is doing with her. Given that this flashback is told from Kuma’s perspective, a rescue and reunion seem more likely, setting the stage for the birth of Jewelry Bonney

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Anime / One Piece Episode 1132: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more
Thursday, June 05, 2025
