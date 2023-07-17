Studio Ghibli releases Miyazaki's final film- How Do You Live earns massive 11.3 million USD in Japan in opening weekend

The comeback of the legendary Hayao Miyazaki has caused a frenzy among anime enthusiasts in Japan. With the release of Studio Ghibli's highly awaited film, How Do You Live, the box office results have been nothing short of impressive. The movie managed to amass 11.3 million USD (a staggering 1.56 billion yen) during its opening weekend alone. This extraordinary achievement has firmly secured How Do You Live as the second highest-grossing opener for any Studio Ghibli production in Japan. Hayao Miyazaki's final film How Do You Live becomes the second highest-grossing opener for Studio Ghibli in Japan, earning $11.3M USD.(Studio Ghibli)

Studio Ghibli's ‘keeping it a secret’ approach - Best marketing tactic?

Studio Ghibli has achieved magnificent results even after staying far from traditional marketing tactics. With virtually no promotions or advertising except for a lone poster, the enigmatic nature of How Do You Live had fans buzzing with anticipation. Moviegoers were left completely in the dark, with not even a synopsis to guide them through this mysterious cinematic journey.

Massive opening surpassed lifetime earnings of My Neighbor Totoro, will How Do You Live be able to take over Spirited Away?

How Do You Live took the Japanese box office by storm, leaving previous Studio Ghibli films in the dust. While it has had a massive opening, it pales in comparison to the massive success of Spirited Away, Miyazaki's ultimate masterpiece. Spirited Away has amassed 31 billion yen throughout its run, making it the untouchable king of Studio Ghibli's earnings. However, it's worth noting that How Do You Live has managed to surpass the lifetime earnings of other Ghibli favorites like My Neighbor Totoro and Castle in the Sky, after just a few days of release.

When will Studio Ghibli's How Do You Live release in US?

Excitement for How Do You Live is not limited to Japanese shores alone. American fans will soon get their chance to experience the magic, as the film is set to hit theaters in the United States later this year under the title The Boy and the Heron. GKIDS, the renowned distributor of animated films, has secured the rights for the English release. Although there's no information about a specific release date yet, early reviews from Japan are showering praise upon Miyazaki's latest creation, building anticipation for its international premiere.