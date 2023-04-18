Suzume's US Box Office debut disappoints - What went wrong for Makoto Shinkai's latest anime film?

Makoto Shinkai's latest film, Suzume, had a highly anticipated opening weekend in the United States, with Sony projecting it to earn a whopping $5 million. However, the film fell short of this expectation, earning only $2.15 million on Friday and a total of $5 million over the weekend, ranking seventh in the box office charts.

Shinkai's previous hit, Weathering With You, earned over $5 million in its first six days of release in January 2020, making the underperformance of Suzume an unexpected setback. With a massive fan base worldwide, Shinkai's latest film was expected to do even better. Its release was highly anticipated in 199 countries and territories, with Crunchyroll handling North American distribution and Sony Pictures Entertainment and Crunchyroll handling distribution in other regions.

Shinkai's latest anime film, Suzume, may have missed the mark in the US, but it's a hit around the world

However, it is not all doom and gloom for the film's team, as Suzume has been ranked number one on its opening day in many countries, and is currently the highest-selling Japanese anime in China of all time.No Japanese film has sold more tickets in South Korea than Suzume.

Lost in translation? Factors that may have contributed to Suzume's box office disappointment in the US

The film's disappointing box office performance in the US could be attributed to various factors. Firstly, the film was screened with Japanese audio and English subtitles, which may have limited its appeal to a broader audience. Secondly, the film's theme and storyline may not have resonated with American audiences, who are used to different types of animation and storytelling.

Despite underwhelming box office, Suzume receives high praise from critics and fans alike

Despite the disappointing box office results, Suzume has received glowing reviews from critics and audiences alike. Suzume features Nanoka Hara as the voice of the heroine, Suzume Iwato, and marks the voice acting debut of Hokuto Matsumura as Sōta Munakata, the "Door-Closing Master" who embarks on a journey with Suzume. Shinkai, who also directed and wrote the screenplay for the film, is credited with the original story. Masayoshi Tanaka designed the characters, Kenichi Tsuchiya was the animation director, and Takumi Tanji served as the art director. The film's score was composed by Kazuma Jinnouchi and RADWIMPS, with Toaka performing one of its theme songs, "Suzume."

While the US box office numbers for Suzume may not have met expectations, this should not detract from the film's overall success. Shinkai's latest offering has shown that he remains a force to be reckoned with in the world of anime, and his films continue to resonate with audiences globally.

