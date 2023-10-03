The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 1: Release date, time, and all you need to know

Anime enthusiasts, mark your calendars! The highly anticipated third season of 'The Rising of the Shield Hero' is set to premiere on October 6, 2023, at 9 PM JST. Following a successful second season, fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of this beloved isekai series. The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 premieres on October 6, 2023, promising an unforgettable adventure for anime fans.(Kinema Citrus)

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 release time

The anime is scheduled to be released simultaneously across different time zones, ensuring a global viewing experience. Here are the premiere times for various regions:

PST: 4 AM, Friday, October 6

CST: 6 AM, Friday, October 6

EST: 7 AM, Friday, October 6

What is The Rising of the Shield Hero about?

Based on Aneko Yusagi's light novel series, 'The Rising of the Shield Hero' has garnered a massive following since its inception. This fantasy adventure, which follows the journey of Naofumi Iwatani, a college student summoned to another world as a legendary hero, has captivated audiences worldwide.

How many episodes will The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 will have?

The new season, slated to consist of 12 thrilling episodes, promises an action-packed storyline. Fans can expect to witness Naofumi Iwatani and his party embarking on a new adventure, immediately picking up after the events of the previous season. The story will delve into the "Fallen Heroes" and the "Rebuilding" arcs, introducing exciting new characters and challenges.

What to expect from The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3?

In the upcoming season, Naofumi faces the daunting task of locating the other three vassal heroes: Itsuki Kawasumi (Bow Hero), Ren Amaki (Sword Hero), and Motoyasu Kitamura (Spear Hero). Additionally, Naofumi aims to rebuild his land in Melromarc and free all the slaves in the country. As part of this mission, he ventures to the country of mercenaries, Zeltoble, in search of demihuman survivors from Raphtalia's hometown, Lurolona Village.

Behind the scenes of The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3

The production of Season 3 remains in the capable hands of animation studio Kinema Citrus, known for its stunning visuals and compelling storytelling. Director Hitoshi Haga, returning from the first season, is set to guide the series in its latest instalment. Fans can anticipate the same level of excellence from the creative team, ensuring a seamless continuation of the saga.

Opening and Ending themes of The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3

Musical enthusiasts can look forward to the captivating opening theme, "Sin," performed by MADKID, and the mesmerizing ending theme, "Suki ni Natte wa Ikenai Riyū," sung by Chiai Fujikawa. These themes are bound to enhance the emotional depth and intensity of the series, enhancing the overall viewing experience.

How to watch The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 outside Japan?

Viewers outside Japan may need to keep an eye on streaming platforms like Crunchyroll for any potential delays in the release of the English-subtitled version. Despite past controversies, 'The Rising of the Shield Hero' has managed to carve a niche in the hearts of anime lovers, praised for its intricate narrative, fantastic world-building, and endearing characters.

So, gear up for an exhilarating ride as 'The Rising of the Shield Hero' Season 3 premieres on October 6, 2023, promising an unforgettable adventure filled with magic, courage, and camaraderie.

