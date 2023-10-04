Tokyo Revengers Season 3: Where to watch, episode count revealed before premiere

Tokyo Revengers, the beloved anime series, is back with a bang, promising an exciting new arc in its eagerly anticipated Season 3. The last season left fans on the edge of their seats, and the latest installment picks up with Takemichi Hanagaki's time-traveling adventures. This time, Takemichi faces a new challenge as a formidable super gang emerges in the past, affecting the present. Tokyo Revengers Season 3 's producers have confirmed that Season 3, also known as the Tenjiku Arc, will consist of 13 thrilling episodes.(LIDENFILMS)

How many episodes will Tokyo Revengers Season 3 will have?

The anime's producers have confirmed that Season 3, also known as the Tenjiku Arc, will consist of 13 thrilling episodes ahead of its premiere today. This news has sent waves of excitement through the fanbase, especially since the second season left viewers craving more of Takemichi's time-bending escapades. The new season is set to air throughout the fall anime season and will continue to captivate audiences until its intense climax in December.

Where to watch Tokyo Revengers Season 3?

Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc will be available for streaming exclusively on Hulu and Disney+. However, finding the new episodes might require some navigating, as they are listed as Episode 14 of Season 2.

What to expect from Tokyo Revengers Season 3?

The series promises a fresh storyline filled with new faces, adding depth to the rich character roster. Notable additions to the cast include Kengo Kawanishi as Soya Kawata, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Haruchiyo Sanzu, and Hiro Shimono as Rindo Haitani, among others.

What is Tokyo Revengers about?

For those new to the series, Tokyo Revengers follows Takemichi Hanagaki, who mysteriously travels back in time by 12 years, once again finding himself as a middle school student. Armed with this extraordinary ability, Takemichi embarks on a mission to save his girlfriend from a tragic fate at the hands of the notorious Tokyo Manji Gang. In Season 3, he will confront the Black Dragon gang, adding new layers of complexity and danger to his journey.

Fans can catch up on the previous seasons, including Season 2, currently streaming on Hulu and Disney+

