Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc Episode 1 - Release date, time, plot and more

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Sep 29, 2023 06:25 PM IST

Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc Episode 1 premieres on October 4, 2023, exclusively on Disney+.

Tokyo Revengers fans, the wait is nearly over! Get ready to dive back into the time-travelling saga as the highly anticipated Tenjiku Arc Episode 1 is set to premiere on October 4, 2023. The episode will be exclusively available for streaming on Disney+ platforms worldwide, promising an electrifying continuation of Takemichi Hanagaki's gripping adventures.

Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc Episode 1 premieres on October 4, 2023, exclusively on Disney+.(LIDENFILMS)
Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc Episode 1 release date and time:

Set your alarms because the episode is scheduled to premiere in Japan at 12:00 AM JST. As the clock ticks down to this exciting release date, fans can prepare for an intense narrative, mind-bending time-travel elements, and the intricate character development that Tokyo Revengers is renowned for.

Indian Standard Time (IST): 10:30 PM

Pacific Time (PT): 11:00 AM

Central Time (CT): 1:00 PM

Eastern Time (ET): 2:00 PM

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 6:00 PM

What to expect from Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc:

The Tenjiku Arc holds the promise of unravelling deeper layers of the Tokyo Manji Gang's complex story and Takemichi's relentless pursuit of altering fate. With the Christmas Showdown Arc leaving fans on the edge of their seats, expectations are soaring for this new chapter. The Tenjiku Arc's exclusive streaming on Disney+ ensures a global audience can join the adrenaline-pumping adventure from the comfort of their homes.

Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc plot details:

While specific plot details remain under wraps, teasers, trailers, and key visuals are anticipated to drop soon, offering fans tantalizing glimpses into the upcoming thrills. For those unfamiliar with Tokyo Revengers, this anime adaptation of Ken Wakui's manga series has captivated audiences worldwide with its compelling storyline, time-travel elements, and rich character dynamics.

As the release date of Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc Episode 1 approaches, fans are encouraged to rewatch previous seasons to reimmerse themselves in the world of Takemichi and his gang. Stay tuned for more updates as Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc Episode 1 is set to redefine the boundaries of thrilling storytelling.

