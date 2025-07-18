Anthakshari to Aadu: Stream Flask actor Saiju Kurup's notable performances on OTT

The ability of Malayalam actor Saiju Kurup, who is part of the latest film Flask, to play a variety of characters, from leading to supporting roles, won over the hearts of Malayali audiences over the years. Through a number of films such as Upacharapoorvam Gunda Jayan, he has additionally shown his ability to play witty roles in a nuanced manner. A list of Saiju Kurup's films available on different OTT platforms may be found here. You can stream all of these on OTTplay Premium as well. A poster of Flask

Saiju Kurup movies to watch on OTT

Anthakshari

Saiju Kurup portrays Das, a circle inspector who is completely obsessed with the Antakshari game. However, his daughter becomes the target of a mysterious killer after Das declines his challenge for Antakshari. Playing the serious part of a police officer and a father, Saiju delivers a complex performance.

Abraham Ozler

The main character of the movie is ACP Abraham Ozler, who is assigned to look into a number of killings when the murderer leaves a hint. Ozler questions both the culprits' enigmatic intentions and his own judgments as he pieces the clues together. Saiju's portrayal in this suspenseful film is certain to evoke empathy among viewers.

Daveed

Antony Varghese plays Aashiq Abu in this action-packed movie. The movie centres on Abu's encounter with a Turkish boxing champion and their subsequent match. The film also stars Lijomol Jose and Vijayaraghavan in pivotal parts, with Saiju Kurup playing Kochappa in a supporting role.

Malikappuram

The story revolves around Kallu, an eight-year-old girl from Panchalimedu village. It centres on how she fulfills her strong aspiration to visit Sabarimala Temple. In the film, the actor portrays Kallu's father, and the sequences with the two of them will undoubtedly make the audience weep.

Aadu

Shaji Pappan and his group are given a small goat named "Pinky" as a prize for winning a local tug-of-war competition. Unknowingly, their plans to dump the goat disrupt a few smuggler gangs vying for the "Neelakodiveli." Arakkal Abu, one of Saiju's most well-known roles, makes an appearance in this slapstick comic drama.