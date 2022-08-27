Anupamaa written update Aug 27: Anuj faces post-recovery complications, Anupamaa becomes his strength

In the latest episode of Anupamaa, we will see Anuj realising that his hand might be paralyzed because of the accident. Barkha and Ankush feel insulted after Anuj asks them to beg for forgiveness from Anupamaa and Vanraj. Adhik proposes to Pakhi and much more. Keep reading this article for all the latest updates. Also read: Anupamaa written update Aug 26: Anuj asks Barkha, Ankush to beg for Anupamaa's forgiveness

Vanraj denies Barkha and Ankush’s apology

After Barkha and Ankush have apologised to Anupamaa on their knees, Anuj doesn’t feel satisfied. He wants them to apologise to Vanraj and the Shah family as well. Barkha feels reluctant but they have to go there if they want to continue being part of the Kapadia family.

Meanwhile, Adhik meets Pakhi to win her forgiveness and manipulate her. He proposes to Pakhi and asks her to marry him. Pakhi says yes. Keep reading to find out how this huge twist will change the relationships between the Shah and Kapadia families.

Leela is looking for potential alliances for Samar. The Shah family is in a joyful mood as everything seems to be coming back in line. However, their joys take a break when Barkha and Ankush enter. Leela asks them to leave. To this, Barkha tells them that they came to apologize to Vanraj. Vanraj immediately guesses that it must be Anuj who sent them here. Leela suggests that they have not come here to gain an apology but to put up a show so that Anuj can let them stay in their house. Pakhi reckons that if Vanraj forgives them, Anuj will also accept their apology and Adhik will not have to go back to the US. Vanraj denies their apology and sends them back. Barkha and Ankush leave feeling insulted once again.

Anuj’s hand gets paralyzed

Back at the Kapadia house, little Anu invites Anupamaa and Anuj to play badminton with her. Anu and Anupamaa start playing while Anuj stays as the referee of their game. Anupamaa recalls the fun time she had on a date with Anuj before they got married. Anuj and Anupamaa both get involved in recreating their memories forgetting about little Anu. Annoyed by this, Anu asks Anuj to play with her and Anupamaa backs down.

When Anuj joins them and holds the racket, it immediately falls from his hand. He tries again to hold it but to no avail. He feels disturbed and keeps on trying but nothing worked. He admits to Anupamaa that his hand might be paralyzed because of the accident. Hence, he can’t hold the racket or do anything with his hand. Anupamaa becomes his strength and motivates him to push himself. After a lot of failed attempts, Anuj finally succeeds in holding the badminton racket. Anupamaa helps him to play and subsequently, he is able to play, all by himself. Barkha and Ankush get disappointed seeing Anuj recover so fast and get even closer to Anupamaa.

In the next episode, we will see Anupamaa and Anuj organizing the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in their house. Both the Kapadia and the Shah families meet once again but this time the tension is even higher after the preceding incidents. Kinjal’s health deteriorates and she has to be rushed to the hospital. Keep watching this space for more updates on HT highlights.

