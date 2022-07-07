Anupamaa written update July 7: Anupamaa questions Adhik about his relationship with Pakhi

This episode of Anupamaa is a continuation of the drama and tension that erupted as Vanraj catches Adhik getting close with Pakhi. Anupamaa is seen getting hold of the matter back again and Anuj, as usual, is standing right beside her, being her rock. Read this article for more updates from the latest episode. Also Read: Anupamaa written update July 6: Anupamaa, Anuj get into a serious dispute with Vanraj over Pakhi-Adhik

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anupamaa talks with Adhik

After the hullabaloo at Kinjal’s baby shower, Anuj and Anupamaa finally get some time to reciprocate on the preceding events. Anuj asks Anupamaa to handle the matter with care and caution unlike Vanraj with his anger. He also requests Anupamaa to talk with Adhik and make him understand the gravity of the situation. This is what Anupamaa does. She confronts Adhik about his feelings for Pakhi. Barkha tries to take over the conversation and announces that Adhik won’t be seeing Pakhi again. Adhik refuses her decision and tells Anupamaa that he likes Pakhi and he would want to meet her again to know her better. However, Anupamaa makes him understand the importance of his career and that he should inspire Pakhi to do the same. Adhik agrees to talk with Pakhi, but is he really going to help her with her studies or is it just an act to get Anupamaa off his back? Continue reading HT highlights to find out.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Vanraj talks with Pakhi and again asks her to stay away from the Kapadias. He cites his liking for Adhik as a mere attraction towards his lifestyle. Pakhi gets worried about Vanraj’s decision. Samar also tells Vanraj how inappropriate his reaction was at the party. However, Vanraj remains firm on his decision.

Adhik calls Pakhi

After Anupamaa asks Adhik to try and talk to Pakhi and make her focus on her studies, Adhik calls Pakhi. Leela, who is sleeping with Pakhi to make sure she doesn’t talk to anyone, soon notices Pakhi’s absence in the room and gets suspicious. While Leela plans to look for her, Pakhi and Adhik discuss the matter at hand. Pakhi gets worried if Adhik wants to stop meeting her after the day’s events. She doesn’t let Adhik speak and continues to vent her frustrations out. Stay tuned to find out if Adhik really talks with Pakhi about her career or is it just another way to lure her to meet him again.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the upcoming episode, Anupamaa will again catch Adhik and Pakhi together despite Adhik’s promise to only meet Pakhi in the presence of family. Vanraj is already keeping a strict eye on Pakhi, what will he do after finding out about their latest date? Keep reading HT highlights for more updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.