Anupamaa written update July 6: Anupamaa, Anuj get into a serious dispute with Vanraj over Pakhi-Adhik

In the latest episode of Anupamaa, tensions between the Shahs and Kapadias will go overboard as Vanraj will announce his ultimatum to Anupamaa. Barkha will also convince Ankush to talk to Adhik, but Adhik is not going to listen to anyone this time. Read this article to find out all updates from your favorite show. Also Read: Anupamaa written update July 5: Anupamaa gets anxious about Pakhi’s relationship with Adhik

Anuj talks with Adhik

After the drama at the party, Kapadias finally returns back home and Barkha is furious at Adhik for starting a friendship with Vanraj’s daughter. Anuj also talks with him and tries to gauge the genuineness of his feelings. He also explains to him the importance of his career and how he should value his feelings, instead of acting on them carelessly. Is Adhik really serious about Pakhi or is it just part of a plan? Keep reading HT highlights to find out. Meanwhile, Leela and Vanraj are fuming with anger over Anupamaa and her family for disrespecting them constantly. They decide to separate the two families but Anupamaa is not going to let that happen so easily. She interrupts Vanraj and a more serious feud between the two begins. Continue reading to find out what happens next.

Adhik asks Pakhi to make her own decisions

Vanraj warns Anupamaa to stop holding the two families together or else he will cut her off from his family. Anupamaa is not only offended but furious at Vanraj’s statement. She gives him a good telling on whose family it is that she is trying to hold on to. Kavya also sides with him and asks Leela and Vanraj to not make a bigger deal of it than it should be.

While Anuj asks Adhik to not contact Pakhi for some time, Adhik does exactly the opposite of that. He video calls Pakhi and tells her to not let her family make decisions for her. It will be enthralling to see how Adhik’s advice will affect Pakhi and her actions in the future. What will be more exciting than that is this feud between Vanraj and Anupamaa.

As Vanraj continues to argue with Anupamaa over “his” kids and their future, Anuj also comes to take Anupamaa back. Vanraj warns him as well and asks him to stay away from his kids. He gives an ultimatum to Anupamaa to not let Adhik and his family come close to Pakhi. Anupamaa leaves to meet with Pakhi and comforts her as she continues to cry over the preceding events.

In the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa, watch Anupamaa confronting Adhik over his feelings for Pakhi. Vanraj will remain firm on his decision of not letting his kids interact with Anupamaa’s family. Read the next article on HT highlights to know more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail