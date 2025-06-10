As “Jaws” turns 50, who is the blockbuster’s real hero?

That relentless, rumbling music—DUM-dum DUM-dum DUM-dum—like a heartbeat gone awry. The mayor who wants to keep the beaches open (and his equally obnoxious tailoring). “You’re gonna need a bigger boat.” These may be your recollections of “Jaws”, released 50 years ago in June 1975. But as so often with classic movies, your memory may be as faulty as an animatronic shark. Watch it again and, in particular, you may conclude that the real hero is not who it first seemed.

“Jaws” is a story of two halves. A killer great white shark terrorises Amity Island, a pretty New England resort. Then the local police chief pursues it on the waves, in company with a bumptious marine biologist and an unhinged shark-hunter. The tale of how the film was made likewise involves a man—Steven Spielberg, then 27—triumphing over nature. “Jaws” made his career, but only after his choice to shoot at sea almost wrecked it. He ran way over budget and schedule. Boats sank when they weren’t meant to. Actors feuded and drank.

Yet “Jaws” became the prototype summer blockbuster and a model for big-splash action extravaganzas. For generations of fans, this saga of American grit and ingenuity has had an all-American hero: Brody, the police chief, played by Roy Scheider. Brody is an everyman, who loves his kids and likes a drink and a cuddle with his wife. He has flaws but also a conscience, plus the guts to vanquish the monster.

Brody was an apt champion in the wake of the Watergate scandal of the early 1970s. Rather than covering up his part in letting a child paddle to his doom, he accepts it. “In Amity,” he declares, “one man can make a difference!” That was a stirring credo for a public servant in a disenchanted age. Still, just as you can’t lower a shark cage into the same ocean twice, today “Jaws” makes a new impression—and Brody has a rival.

Famously, the shoot’s biggest hiccup was the replica sharks. “What would Alfred Hitchcock do?” Mr Spielberg asked as they malfunctioned. He fell back on portents and mystique, flashes of fin that were menacing enough to scare viewers away from seas, swimming pools and bath tubs. The upshot is that you dread the shark and long to see him.

For well over an hour, you barely do. But you see what he sees from the start. The film’s signature technique is the underwater shark’s-eye view, the camera looking up at frolicking holidaymakers or poised at the sloshing waterline. Admit it: as you track the shark’s gaze, you want him to chomp some of those delicate legs. After all, no mastication, no movie. Each grisly meal supplies a shiver of relief that he got someone else, not you.

The script omits the adultery and mafia subplots in the novel it is based on. Even so, the shark is an agent of retribution. The mayor isn’t Amity’s only wrong ’un. The medical examiner and newspaperman are corrupt; the townsfolk are greedy, petty and blithe, whingeing about parking while the shark swims amok. “Bad fish,” says Quint, the shark-hunter (Robert Shaw). Bad people, too.

“Jaws” is the “Macbeth” of horror flicks: a bait-and-glitch drama known for lurid violence that is intimate and pensive at heart. Its moral anchor is a boozy, below-decks chat in which Quint delivers a haunting monologue. He recalls going down with the USS Indianapolis—a torpedoed cruiser that had ferried bits of the atom bomb dropped on Hiroshima—and seeing sharks devour his shipmates. That explains his Ahab-like fixation on the great white. At the same time, the link to the bomb suggests the shark is part of a wider reckoning.

And the shark, it must be said, is very good at what he does—ie, eating people—and as worthy a harpooned foe as Moby Dick. “He’s incredible,” says Quint during the three-men-against-one-fish duel, shortly before he is munched. The shark’s efficiency contrasts with the myopic officials and slapstick bounty-hunters. (“Jaws” is also a funnier film than is remembered: the funny and the frightening overlap, both springing from human vanity and frailty, the conceit of would-be demigods made of clay.)

After the movie’s release, moreover, came half a century of environmental despoliation. That has been especially hard on sharks, whose global population is thought to have fallen by 70%. Now the film’s elemental source of fear—that the ocean is the shark’s domain, or was—tugs your sympathies towards him; he seems simply to be getting his revenge in early. The shark is the hero of “Jaws”, the head, the tail, the whole damn thing.

