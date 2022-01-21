Ayushmann Khurrana kisses wife Tahira Kashyap, wishes her on birthday with first song he sang for her in 2001

Ayushmann Khurrana has shared a video along with a romantic note for wife Tahira Kashyap, who celebrates her birthday on Friday. The video is a montage of several throwback pictures including moments from their wedding, vacations and their cycling sessions.

The video has the song Bade Acche Lagte Hain playing in the background. Sharing it on Instagram, Ayushmann wrote, “Happy birthday @tahirakashyap! This was the first song I’d sung for you sitting at the staircase of Sukhna Lake in the winters of 2001. Kaafi din se gaana nahi gaaya aapke liye (I haven't sung a song for you for a while now). I need to do that soon. Don’t miss me now. Ok. Umm…”

Tisca Chopra commented to the post, “Happy b’day Tahira .. nayansukh (eye-candy) you two are.” Filmmaker Guneet Monga wrote, “Happy Happy Birthday my gorgeous @tahirakashyap so adorable you two ya.” Actor Rakul Preet Singh also said, “Happppy bdayyyyy @tahirakashyap! Have the most beautiful one.”

A fan said, "Most beautiful thing I've seen today. You guys are goals." Another said, "This is tooo cute."

Ayushmann and Tahira have been married for 13 years now and have been together for more than two decades. Talking about how he had proposed to her, Ayushmann had once written in an Instagram post, “It was in 2001. We were preparing for our board exams. At 1.48 AM, I’d confessed my feelings over the phone. Bryan Adams was playing on my stereo. Inside Out was the song."

The couple are parents to a 10-year-old son, Virajveer, and 7-year-old daughter, Varushka. Ayushmann's brother Aparshakti Khurrana is also an actor.

Ayushmann is currently riding on the success of his last film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. He will now be seen as a doctor in Doctor G and has also completed the shooting of Anubhav Sinha's Anek.

