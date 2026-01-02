Kolkata, The film screening committee representing the Bengali film industry on Friday wrote to Kolkata Police seeking strict legal action against individuals allegedly involved in targeted, vulgar and defamatory attacks on filmmakers and artistes through social media platforms. Bengali film industry seeks police action against social media harassment

In a written representation to Kolkata Police commissioner Manoj Verma, the committee, on behalf of film federations, directors' associations, producers, technicians, actors and actresses, expressed grave concern over the growing trend of online harassment on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and short-video reels.

According to the complaint, certain people have been using social media in a deliberate and planned manner to launch personal attacks on producers, directors, actors and technicians associated with Tollywood.

The attacks reportedly go beyond professional criticism, often dragging family members into the abuse and circulating obscene images, objectionable posts and offensive comments, the committee said in the letter in Bengali.

"Such incidents intensify particularly around the time of release of film teasers, promotional campaigns or theatrical releases. At these times, filmmakers or artistes are allegedly singled out, with their personal lives and families subjected to indecent and insulting remarks. The language used in these posts is not only deeply offensive but has crossed all limits of decency," the letter said.

The representation further highlighted that these sustained online attacks are causing serious damage to the social reputation of those targeted and are having a profound negative impact on their personal and family lives and the situation has turned shameful and intolerable.

"The issue has become a matter of serious concern for the entire industry," it said.

"We urge the authorities to initiate stringent legal proceedings against those responsible. The committee has appealed for exemplary punishment to deter such offences in the future and to help restore a healthy and respectful environment within the film industry," a committee member, associated with a big production house, said.

Expressing confidence in getting administrative support, the member said timely and decisive action would play a crucial role in safeguarding the dignity, reputation and professional atmosphere of Tollywood .

Eastern India Motion Pictures Association president Piya Sengupta and chief of Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India Swaroop Biswas said after the meeting with CP, "We spoke to Verma and senior officials of the cyber crime cell. We flagged issues like cyber harassment, manipulating film ratings to bring them down, and circulating morphed images which are unacceptable. The administration has assured us of strict action."

Producer Rana Sarkar, producer-director Shiboprosad Mukherjee, EIMPA chairperson Piya Sengupta, actors Jisshu Sengupta and Parambrata Chatterjee, music composer-director Indradip Dasgupta, federation president Swaroop Biswas were among the signatories.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.