Best OTT releases to stream in each Indian language this week: Salakaar to Maaman

Several new and exciting titles have landed on the OTT space, across languages. While Naveen Kasturia leads the Hindi spy thriller Salakaar, actor Soori brings in a Tamil family drama which narrates an emotional tale. The Andhra political landscape also gets depicted in the Telugu series Mayasabha. Amid these films and series, there is also the unscripted drama from Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7. From Salakaar to Maaman and Mayasabha, here are the best OTT releases to stream in each Indian language this week (April 4 - 10, 2025) that are available to stream on OTTplay Premium. Naveen Kasturia in Salakaar, Soori in Maaman

Latest OTT releases to stream in Indian languages this week

Actor Naveen Kasturia stars as a sharp spymaster in this nail-biting spy thriller, which follows the events in two timelines. A dangerous ploy about a nuclear weapon is at the centre of the series, as the undercover agents rush to thwart enemy plans and protect the nation. Mouni Roy plays an undercover agent in this thriller.

Actor Soori leads this Tamil family drama, which revolves around the youth Inban, who shares a close bond with his nephew who is nicknamed Laddu. The little boy is also attached to his uncle, giving us some heartwarming moments. But trouble begins when Inba gets married, and the little boy’s incursions begin to cause a rift between Inba and his newly-wedded wife Rekha. Aishwarya Lekshmi plays Inba’s wife in this emotional drama, which garnered much love during its theatrical release.

The rise of two friends in the Andhra politics of 1970s is chronicled in this Telugu series, which is said to be based on real-life politicians. Their changing relationship is depicted in the series as their eventual rise pits them as rivals. Actors Aadhi Pinisetty and Chaitanya Rao star in the series. Filmmaker Deva Katta has created Mayasabha: Rise of the Titans, which deserves to be on your watchlist this weekend.

A school boy wishes to sport the hairstyle of his favourite actor Kiccha Sudeep from the star’s action thriller film, Hebbuli. However, fulfilling ‘simple desire’ is not as easy as it appears, the film tells us. Using the child’s tale, the Kannada film puts the spotlight on caste discrimination and the myriad ways in which it affects people.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 had a grand launch earlier this week. With contestants like Renu Sudhi (wife of late actor Kollam Sudhi), actor Appani Sarath, singer Akbar, commoner contestant Aneesh and model Gizele Thakral in the house, there seems to be no dearth for drama inside the house. Iconic Malayalam Mohanlal has returned as the host for the popular reality show.

A group of college students is at the centre of this Punjabi film, which explores friendship, romance and heartbreak. Actors Param Grewal and Akash Sharma play the lead pair in this romantic drama, which is helmed by Simmi Dhiman. Arshdeep Kaur Bhatti and Jas Wraich are also part of the film, which could appeal to fans of vibrant Punjabi films.