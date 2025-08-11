Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Launch date, host salary, tasks — all about Nagarjuna’s show

There is no denying that Bigg Boss Telugu is the most-watched show in Telugu television. And that’s also why those behind the reality show have to step up in each edition to keep the audience glued to their screen as they watch celebrities battle it out in the Bigg Boss house and emerge victorious. Actor Nagarjuna

The ninth season of Bigg Boss Telugu will begin on September 7, 2025 and viewers can stream it on JioHotstar, accessible via OTTplay Premium. Akkineni Nagarjuna returns as host for the sixth time, bringing his trademark style and class to the show.

Akkineni Nagarjuna returns as the host for BB Telugu

This season will be quite different from previous ones, as commoners will join the show for the first time. To select them, the makers have planned a special programme titled Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Agnipariksha.

According to a source close to the show, shooting for Agnipariksha began recently in Hyderabad. Around 40 commoners have been shortlisted, and they will compete in special tasks. The last three standing will be declared winners and will join the final list of celebrities in the main season.

The makers have started erecting a massive set at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad, where the show will be shot for the next three months.

This is the first time something like this has been attempted for the Telugu version, inspired by the massive response from the general audience wanting to participate. In the Malayalam version of Bigg Boss, which can also be streamed on OTTplay Premium, commoners have been part of the show in the previous two editions.

Nagarjuna takes home ₹ 30Cr as host?

While there is no official confirmation yet, one of the team members tells OTTplay that Akkineni Nagarjuna is being paid close to a whopping ₹30 crore to host the show. Several big names from the TV and Telugu film industry are also expected to join this season as contestants.

