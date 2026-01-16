120 Bahadur OTT release: When and where to watch Farhan Akhtar's epic war drama

On Friday, Prime Video took to Instagram to announce the film’s OTT release, sharing a montage of intense and emotional moments from the movie. The caption read, “64 years back, courage had 120 new names 💪 What happened next? #120BahadurOnPrime — watch now.” The film was released in theatres in November 2024 but underperformed at the box office.

War films often walk a fine line between critical appreciation and box-office success, and Farhan Akhtar ’s latest offering proved to be no exception. The Bollywood actor’s war drama, which portrayed a powerful story of courage, sacrifice and patriotism, earned widespread critical acclaim upon its theatrical release but failed to draw audiences to cinemas. Now, the film is set to find a new audience as it makes its OTT debut, allowing viewers to experience the story from the comfort of their homes.

About 120 Bahadur The film narrates the story of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, who was posthumously conferred the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest military honour, for his extraordinary bravery during the Battle of Rezang La. While the film received positive reviews from critics, with particular praise for its performances and war sequences. However, the film collected only ₹24 crore worldwide against a reported budget of ₹80 crore.

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, in collaboration with Amit Chandrra of Trigger Happy Studios, the critically acclaimed film stars Farhan Akhtar in the lead role. The ensemble cast also includes Raashii Khanna, Sparsh Walia, Vivan Bhatena and Eijaz Khan in pivotal roles. The film pays tribute to the extraordinary sacrifice of Indian soldiers from the 13 Kumaon Regiment, who stood their ground against overwhelming odds. Set in Ladakh’s Rezang La Pass, the film draws inspiration from the legendary Battle of Rezang La.

Speaking to Masala magazine, Farhan opened up about the emotional impact the story had on him. He said, “The story is the battle that he fought. It’s become the stuff of legends. When I heard about Shaitan Singh ji and the soldiers who fought alongside him, it really inspired me. It was incredibly motivating to realise how much one can do for their people if they are determined. That spirit really moved me. There’s a deep sense of patriotism you feel while doing this. It brings to the forefront what being an Indian is truly about and awakens something within you.”