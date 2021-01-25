IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / 30 years of Akshay Kumar: What makes him tick in every genre, here’s what makers say
Akshay Kumar has changed himself constantly by taking up films of different genres in his career.
Akshay Kumar has changed himself constantly by taking up films of different genres in his career.
bollywood

30 years of Akshay Kumar: What makes him tick in every genre, here’s what makers say

As Akshay Kumar completes 30 years of a glorious career in Bollywood on January 25, we talk to some filmmakers who have worked with him so far about why he manages to impress in every kind of film.
READ FULL STORY
By Juhi Chakraborty and Rishabh Suri
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:10 AM IST

Action, comedy, romance, biopic... you name it, and Akshay Kumar has not just done it in his film career, but broken a lot of box office records along the way too! Sustaining one self in a tough field like Bollywood for 30 years, and managing to make a mark in every genre is what this 53-year-old has been able to pull off. Saugandh (1992) was his big screen debut, and ever since, he’s managed to surprise everyone, be it by doing action in the Khiladi franchise, comedy in a film such as Hera Pheri, raising important issues in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and the list goes on.

We talk to some of the directors Kumar has collaborated with so far, and here’s what they have to say:

‘Dream to direct him in action films’

A still from Khiladi
A still from Khiladi

{The Khiladi franchise, Mohra, Sapoot (both 1994), Sapoot (1996), Holiday (2013), upcoming Sooryavanshi}

“It was a wonderful experience to work with him in Chandni Chowk to China (2009). He is one of the fittest actors that we have around and he has the perfect energy to be termed an action star. Back in the ‘90s when he had come, no one in Bollywood looked like he did, and that space of an action star was vacant and which he totally owned it with his skills and performances. Even today, I think he remains one of the top draw when it comes to action,” says filmmaker Nikhil Advani, who has also produced films such as Airlift (2016) and the upcoming, Bell Bottom.

‘Knew he would do a great job as romantic hero’

A still from Namastey London
A still from Namastey London

{Dhadkan (2000), Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya (2002), Bewafaa (2005), Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Mere Jeevan Saathi (both 2006)}

Filmmaker Vipul Shah, who has directed films such as Waqt: The Race Against Time and Namastey London (2007), says, “When I cast Akshay for Namastey… people called me and said, ‘he has never done a successful huge hit love story and why would you do this with him?’ I just had the faith in him. I went with my gut feeling, which was that here is an actor who is completely honest about his work, and whatever people talk about image and all, that is incorrect. I believed that Akshay was the best choice for the film and that worked. He delivered.”

‘I cast him for Sangharsh, much to the surprise of people’

A still from Sangharsh
A still from Sangharsh

{Sangharsh (1999), Joker (2012), 2.0 (2018)}

Director Tanuja Chandra says, “Akshay was considered an action star when I cast him for Sangharsh, much to the surprise of people because it was a solid performance oriented role of an intense character. I had an instinctive feeling about him which fortunately turned out to be accurate - he surprised people by his felt and evocative performance in my film. He worked very hard, with great sincerity and ambition. He was a very keen listener and rehearsed tirelessly. It was personally fulfilling for me to watch him evolve through the making of Sangharsh and deliver a touching performance.”

‘Only actor open to bringing up social issues’

A still from Toilet: Ek Prem Katha
A still from Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

{OMG! Oh My God (2012), Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017)}

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha director Shree Narayan Singh says, “Everyone talks of Akshay sir’s professionalism, punctuality etc, but the thing that moved me the most, was his absolute humility in submitting to the role. He is the only actor in Bollywood who I felt was open to take up the job of bringing social issues to the forefront but in an entertaining way. I don’t think many actors would even agree to do such roles, but he is different. His fantastic temperament makes the set a very happy place and that I think shows in the film.”

‘I cast Akshay the action hero in a comedy’

A still from Hera Pheri
A still from Hera Pheri

{Hera Pheri (2000), Phir Hera Pheri (2006), Heyy Baby (2007), Housefull franchise, Singh is Kinng (2008)}

Priyadarshan, with whom Akshay has had an impeccable track record so far, says, “When I was casting Akshay, Suniel and Paresh Rawal in Hera Pheri, two were action heroes and one a villain. I believed in my script. I give full credit to Akshay for his success today. In the South, it’s Mohanlal and in North, it’s Akshay- these are the two people I have not made any flops with. Maybe it’s destiny. The best part of both actors is they have never ask me what’s the story of the film. I made Akshay lose his muscles for Hera Pheri. Whatever he is today is because of his hard work and timing. Also, on the sets, he would come before the crew, like Mr Amitabh Bachchan. He’s available for anything whenever you call him. He is always willing to learn.”

‘I couldn’t see anyone else as social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham’

A still from Pad Man
A still from Pad Man

{Pad Man (2018), Airlift (2016)}

R Balki, who directed Pad Man, says, “Of course Akshay is a big star, subjects like menstrual hygiene need to be seen by those who don’t know a lot about it. We have to make it reach many people. More importantly, than being a big star, I can’t see anyone else playing the role of Muruganantham. He was absolutely on for the role from day one, but the thing was I looked at him, and said nobody else can play it. He is so simple, solves all problems very simply, has solutions to everything, and doesn’t think of problems. He ahs a personality very much like Muruganantham. It was an absolute dream working with Akshay. It’s a pleasure, I can’t see anyone else doing a 13-page dialogue in one take, it was mind blowing.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Akshay Kumar has changed himself constantly by taking up films of different genres in his career.
Akshay Kumar has changed himself constantly by taking up films of different genres in his career.
bollywood

30 years of Akshay Kumar: What makes him tick in every genre, here’s what makers say

By Juhi Chakraborty and Rishabh Suri
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:10 AM IST
As Akshay Kumar completes 30 years of a glorious career in Bollywood on January 25, we talk to some filmmakers who have worked with him so far about why he manages to impress in every kind of film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal after their wedding.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal after their wedding.
bollywood

Varun-Natasha wedding: Anushka, Deepika-Ranveer, Katrina wish newlyweds

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:06 AM IST
Bollywood celebrities such as Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Shahid Kapoor, who couldn't attend Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding on Sunday, wished the couple on social media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married in a low-key ceremony on Sunday.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married in a low-key ceremony on Sunday.
bollywood

Fans trend Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's then-and-now photo after their wedding

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:37 AM IST
Varun Dhawan married his girlfriend of many years, Natasha Dalal, on Sunday in a private ceremony. As he introduced her in an Instagram post as his 'life long love', fans began trending a then-and-now photo of them on social media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut has clarified her "crass" comment against Swara Bhasker.
Kangana Ranaut has clarified her "crass" comment against Swara Bhasker.
bollywood

Kangana on crass comment against Swara: 'We mustn’t forget to have some fun'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:56 AM IST
Kangana Ranaut has clarified her "class and crass" tweet about Swara Bhasker, saying that they must not forget to have some fun.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married on Sunday.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married on Sunday.
bollywood

Inside Varun-Natasha wedding: Bride gets decked up; Karan, Manish turn baaraatis

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:56 AM IST
Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan wedding: While the celebrations were a private affair, a few pictures and videos have surfaced online.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karan Johar attended Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding on Sunday.
Karan Johar attended Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding on Sunday.
bollywood

Karan Johar on Varun Dhawan's wedding: 'My boy is all grown up'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:09 AM IST
Karan Johar has penned a touching note for Varun Dhawan who tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in a private ceremony at Alibaug on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sharmila Tagore posed in a bikini for Filmfare magazine's cover in 1966.
Sharmila Tagore posed in a bikini for Filmfare magazine's cover in 1966.
bollywood

Sharmila Tagore says people do not let her forget the 1966 bikini shoot

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:19 AM IST
Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore became one of the first mainstream Bollywood actors to appear on a magazine cover in a bikini in 1966. However, she says people now do not let her forget about it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are married.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are married.
bollywood

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal are married, see their first pics as groom and bride

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:11 PM IST
Actor Varun Dhawan and fashion designer Natasha Dalal tied the knot in Alibaug on Sunday in a very private ceremony. Their first pictures as husband and wife are finally out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dancer-choreographer Karishma Chavan (Sourced photo)
Dancer-choreographer Karishma Chavan (Sourced photo)
bollywood

Karishma Chavan: One should never accept body shaming!

By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 07:11 PM IST
Dancer-choreographer Karishma Chavan, who choreographed films like ‘Tumhari Sulu’ and ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and was seen as a judge in the last season of the reality show ‘Dance Plus,’ says that she faced repeated rejection earlier in her career due to her weight issues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan is chilling in Maldives these days.
Sara Ali Khan is chilling in Maldives these days.
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan’s bikini is as vibrant as her lunch spread in Maldives

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:44 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan has shared vibrant pictures from her time in Maldives as she enjoyed chilling in the pool with a big spread of food to feast on.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopr's father-in-law and brother-in-law have written positive comments for her performance in The White Tiger.
Priyanka Chopr's father-in-law and brother-in-law have written positive comments for her performance in The White Tiger.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra's in-laws shower her with praise for The White Tiger

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:07 PM IST
Actor Priyanka Chopra is earning not only critical acclaim for her performance in The White Tiger but also a tonne of praise from her family members.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai Police has shared an advisory featuring Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan.
Mumbai Police has shared an advisory featuring Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan.
bollywood

Preity Zinta gives her approval to Mumbai Police’s traffic advisory

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:12 PM IST
Preity Zinta has shared Mumbai Police’s traffic advisory inspired from the song What’s Goin’ On from her 2005 film Salaam Namaste.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu has been shooting for Rashmi Rocket in Bhuj.
Taapsee Pannu has been shooting for Rashmi Rocket in Bhuj.
bollywood

Rashmi Rocket: Taapsee Pannu shares a stunning picture from Rann of Kutch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 04:08 PM IST
Actor Taapsee Pannu, who is in Bhuj for the shooting of Rashmi Rocket, shared a gorgeous picture from the open expanse of Rann of Kutch. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Athiya Shetty at a dinner party with KL Rahul and their friends.
Athiya Shetty at a dinner party with KL Rahul and their friends.
bollywood

Athiya Shetty joins KL Rahul and their friends at dinner party. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 04:07 PM IST
Actor Athiya Shetty was seen at a dinner party with rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul, cricketer Robin Uthappa and his wife Shheethal. See their picture here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra spotted at a food joint in Mumbai on Sunday. (Varinder Chawla)
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra spotted at a food joint in Mumbai on Sunday. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani step out for a lunch date. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 04:04 PM IST
Rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were seen arriving separately at a restaurant for a lunch date on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP