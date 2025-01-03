‘A Parsi, a Muslim, a Sikh, a Hindu’: Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute to Indian icons in heaven with sweet post
Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to share an artwork by cartoonist Satish Acharya which paid homage to icons including Ratan Tata, and Shyam Benegal.
Superstar Amitabh Bachchan is looking back at the icons that India lost in 2024, and shared a post on social media remembering businessman Ratan Tata, tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and filmmaker Shyam Benegal. Also read: Recap 2024| Gone but not forgotten: Celebs we lost this year
Amitabh looks back
On Friday, Amitabh took to Instagram to share an artwork by cartoonist Satish Acharya which paid homage to Zakir, Ratan, Shyam and Manmohan Singh.
In the illustration, the four Indian icons are depicted enjoying their passions in the afterlife. Zakir Hussain is lost in music, playing his tabla, while Shyam Benegal is behind the camera, capturing life's precious moments. Ratan Tata is feeding dogs and spreading joy, and Dr Manmohan Singh is dedicated to nation-building.
The caption in the picture read, “A Parsi, a Muslim, a Sikh and Hindu passed away in 2024 and the whole nation mourned and remembered them only as Indians".
Sharing the image, Amitabh wrote, “The picture says it all". His tribute highlighted the message of unity and togetherness.
About their deaths
Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh died in Delhi on December 26 at the age of 92. He was admitted to AIIMS Delhi just hours before as his condition worsened. On December 23, legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal died at the age of 90. He was struggling with chronic kidney disease. Indian business magnate Ratan Tata died on October 10 at the age of 86.
In December, tabla maestro Zakir Hussain died at the age of 73. Zakir died at a San Francisco hospital due to complications arising from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a lung disease.
What's next for Amitabh
Amitabh is busy shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. On the film front, Amitabh was last seen in Vettaiyan and Kalki 2898 AD. In Vettaiyan, he was seen alongside Rajinikanth. He reunited with Rajinikanth on screen after a gap of three decades. It was released in theatres on October 10. Next, he will be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's courtroom drama Section 84.
