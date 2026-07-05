Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt married in intimate wedding at Mumbai home; first picture out

Actor Aamir Khan and his longtime partner, Gauri Spratt, are officially married. The couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding at their Mumbai home on Sunday in the presence of their family and friends. While Mumbai has seen a heavy downpour the last couple of days, it did not stop the preparations or the guests from attending the wedding ceremony.

Aamir Khan marries Gauri Spratt in Mumbai

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt married in Mumbai in the presence of their loved ones. (Pic credit: Spice Social)

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Aamir and Gauri are now officially married after two years of dating and 25 years of knowing each other. The wedding ceremony took place at the actor’s Bandra residence. Aamir’s three children and Gauri’s son were reported to be in attendance. About 150 guests were reported to have attended the ceremony, including family and friends, some of whom were flown in from overseas.

Preparations for the ceremony

It was raining heavily in Mumbai on Saturday, but it did not slow down the preparations at Aamir’s home. The paparazzi posted pictures and videos of his Pali Hill home being abuzz with activity. Event planners and workers were seen making arrangements, bringing in decor, and more for the wedding. The bungalow was adorned with decorative lights and festive decor for the ceremony. Workers were seen wearing raincoats and continuing with the decorations even as showers lashed the city. Aamir’s sister was also spotted arriving a day early.

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Aamir Khan’s third wedding

{{^usCountry}} Aamir married Reena Dutta in 1986, and they have two children, actor Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. The couple split in 2002. In 2005, he married filmmaker Kiran Rao, and they had their son, Azad Rao Khan, through surrogacy. The couple announced their separation in 2021. In 2025, on his 60th birthday in March, Aamir made his relationship with Gauri public. While the couple has largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, Gauri found herself suddenly thrust into the limelight. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aamir married Reena Dutta in 1986, and they have two children, actor Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. The couple split in 2002. In 2005, he married filmmaker Kiran Rao, and they had their son, Azad Rao Khan, through surrogacy. The couple announced their separation in 2021. In 2025, on his 60th birthday in March, Aamir made his relationship with Gauri public. While the couple has largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, Gauri found herself suddenly thrust into the limelight. {{/usCountry}}

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The actor confirmed that he was marrying Gauri on July 5 at the screening of Rajkumar Hirani’s Pritam and Pedro series. He said, “Shaadi hai 5 July ko. Ghar pe hi kar rahe hain. Bahut hi choti shaadi hai. Bahut hi khaas din hai 5 tarikh hamare liye. Dono families hain aur kuch khaas dost hain. (The wedding is on 5 July. We are hosting it at home; it's a very small, intimate affair. It is a very special day for us. Both families and a few close friends will be there.)”

He also added, “Ghar pe hi kar rahe hain. Aap sabhi ki dua chahiye bas ki hum khush rahe aur prarthana karenge ki achha safar rahe. Bahut hi gharelu hai. (We are holding it at home. We just need everyone's blessings for our happiness and pray that we have a wonderful journey ahead. It is a very small, intimate affair - a truly homely one.)”