Aamir Khan celebrates mom Zeenat Hussain's 89th birthday, Kiran Rao and Ira Khan join

Aamir Khan, his family members and close friends came together to celebrate the actor's mother Zeenat Hussain's birthday. Zeenat turned 89. Her special day was attended by Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao. The actor's daughter Ira Khan was also seen in visuals from the homely celebration. Also read: Aamir Khan will do a film when he is ‘emotionally ready’

Pictures from Aamir Khan's mother's birthday party

Aamir Khan celebrates mom Zeenat Hussain's 89th birthday at home.

Punjabi singer Pratibha Singh Baghel performed for the family. She shared photos from the event and wrote, “So this evening looked like this at Aamir Khan’s place! Celebrated 89th birthday of Aamir ji’s mother. The kind of love, warmth & blessings we received is unmatched. Thank you so much @shankar.mahadevan sir for this recommendation. Forever grateful.”

Pratibha Singh Baghel shares pictures from Aamir khan's house.

Aamir and Kiran Rao

The first photo featured Pratibha posing with Aamir, wore a kurta with harem pants. They were joined by Kiran Rao in the next one as all of them looked their best in traditional attires. It was followed by the singer sharing a frame with the actor and his mother in a saree.

The photos also featured other guests at the party, including Aamir's sisters Nikhat and Farhat Khan. In one of them, Aamir is seen lighting candles while his mother was ready to cut her customised birthday cake in the shape of a teapot. In the background stood Ira Khan. The last one featured Pratibha and Aamir during a conversation.

Reacting to the pictures, a fan wrote in the comment section, “Wow super! Two celebrities...Super actor and super singer. Lovely pics!” “Absolutely precious. I've always thought Amir Khan is rare in Bollywood, same and genuine,” added another. Many also extended wishes to the actor and his family.

Last year in Oct, reports claimed that Aamir's mother suffered a heart attack. It was sometime around Diwali when she was reportedly taken to the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai. Later, she was treated at home as per reports.

Aamir Khan's family

Aamir Khan is the son of the late filmmaker Tahir Hussain and Zeenat. He has a brother Faisal Khan and sisters, Nikhat and Farhat. He was married to Reena Dutta. They have a daughter Ira Khan and a son Junaid Khan. After parting ways with Reena in 2002, Aamir married Kiran Rao in 2005. Aamir and Kiran announced their separation in 2021. Currently, they are co-parenting their son Azad Rao Khan.

