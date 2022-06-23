Aamir Khan feared heroine Kareena Kapoor ‘bhaag jaegi’ from Laal Singh Chaddha after what he did to a song, Watch video

A new video from the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha shows how Aamir Khan feared his heroine Kareena Kapoor would ‘run away’ from the movie. The video, shared by Kareena Kapoor ahead of the release of the film's song Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi, shows them discussing the song. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor shares behind-the-scenes pics of Saif Ali Khan, Taimur on sets as she wraps up Sujoy Ghosh's film)

The video begins with Kareena humming along to the song and letting the camera crew know how it is her favourite song from the movie. In the second part of the video, Aamir is seen in his Laal Singh Chaddha look with a thick beard, long hair and a blue cap at a recording studio. He is seen waving his phone around and telling composer Pritam and others, “Ye gaana sunke Kareena ne bola 'this is the song of the decade'. Ye ab main usko sunauga toh bolegi ‘yeh kya kardia’. Apni heroine bhaag jayegi (Kareena listened to the raw song and said it was the song of the decade. Now I will make her listen to this completed version and she will be so pissed. Our heroine will leave the movie).”

While sharing the video, Kareena reassured Aamir that she does still love the song. “Hey Aamir, I still love this song,” she wrote in the caption of her post.

Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Secret Superstar's Advait Chandan. The film, is a remake of Robert Zemeckis' 1994 movie Forrest Gump and looks at the various historical events unfold from the perspective of a man with low intellectual skills, but with an Indian twist.

It features Kareena Kapoor Khan as Aamir's love interest, the role played by Robin Wright in the Hollywood version opposite lead star Tom Hanks.

Laal Singh Chadha, also featuring Naga Chaitanya, is backed by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions. The film is scheduled to be released theatrically on August 11.

Music composer Pritam has created the soundtrack, while Amitabh Bhattacharya has written the lyrics.

