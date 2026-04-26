'Aamir Khan found me very intelligent’: Ameesha Patel reveals how Aishwarya Rai’s exit landed her role in Mangal Pandey

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Ameesha spoke about replacing Aishwarya in Mangal Pandey and said, “Aamir actually saw my interview on the BBC and found me very intelligent. We had also done an interview together, and while they were setting up the camera, Aamir and I started playing noughts and crosses. It became a bit of an ego battle between us to see who would win more games. There was a healthy competitiveness between us. But Aamir and I had met quite a few times even before that.”

Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel recently recalled how Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s exit from Mangal Pandey: The Rising led to her landing the role. She also revealed that while she secured a part in Mangal Pandey because Aamir Khan appreciated her intelligence, she lost out on Lagaan as the director felt she looked “too educated” for the role.

She added, “I had given a look test for Lagaan, and I was selected for it too. I had even allotted dates for the film. But while I was shooting for Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai in New Zealand, my manager informed me that Ashutosh ji felt I had very ‘educated eyes’ for a village role and that I was extremely fair-skinned. He believed my personality appeared too refined and educated for the part. That’s why I didn’t fit Lagaan, and eventually, I was chosen for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.” Lagaan eventually featured Gracy Singh opposite Aamir Khan.

In Mangal Pandey: The Rising, the role of Jwala was initially offered to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Her exit from the film had sparked considerable speculation at the time, with several reports quoting producer Bobby Bedi claiming that the actor wanted to revise her remuneration after signing the agreement.

In 2004, Aishwarya addressed her exit from Mangal Pandey: The Rising and clarified that the situation was different. She stated that her departure was due to a disagreement between the film’s producer and her agents. She also revealed that the producer later apologised to her.