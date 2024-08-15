Aamir Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Janhvi Kapoor attend event at Mumbai's NMACC. Watch

Who wore what to the event: From Aamit to Arjun

For the event, Aamir was seen in a printed white kurta, black trousers and matching shoes. He also smiled and posed for the paparazzi. Janhvi Kapoor attended the premiere wearing a red saree and green blouse. She was accompanied by Shikhar, who wore a white jacket and black trousers. Karisma Kapoor opted for a white ethnic outfit.

Janhvi's brother Arjun Kapoor attended the event in an ethnic look--white kurta-pyjama and brown shoes. Hema Malini wore a pink saree, and Esha was seen in a green and golden lehenga. Decked up in a black saree with a red border, Shabana Azmi, too, attended the premiere.

Hema Malini, Arjun Kapoor and Raveena Tandon also attended the event.

Raveena, Genelia was also seen

Raveena Tandon was seen in a black and golden outfit and heels. Ananya Panday opted for a green and red saree for the event. Genelia D'Souza was accompanied by her husband-actor Riteish and their sons Riaan and Rahyl. They twinned in black outfits.

About Rajadhiraaj

Rajadhiraaj: Love Life Leela will have a runtime of 120 minutes, with shows running daily from August 15 to September 1. With over 100 performers, the mega theatrical has been written by Prasoon Joshi and directed by film personality Shruti Sharma. It narrates the story of Shri Krishna's life and adventures from Vraj to Mewar, and from Mathura to Dwarka.

Aamir's film

Aamir, as a producer, is coming up with Lahore 1947. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, it stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol and Ali Fazal.

Ananya's projects

Ananya will be seen as Bella Bae Chowdhary in Call Me Bae. The series also features Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur. Directed by Collin D'Cunha, it is scheduled to release on Prime Video on September 6. She also has CTRL, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, which will release on Netflix on October 4.