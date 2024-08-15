Aamir Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Janhvi Kapoor attend event at Mumbai's NMACC. Watch
For the event, Aamir Khan wor a printed white kurta, black trousers and matching shoes. He also smiled and posed for the paparazzi.
Hema Malini, Aamir Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, and Arjun Kapoor marked their presence at the premiere of the musical Rajadhiraaj: Love Life Leela at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. The event, which took place on Wednesday evening, was also attended by Janhvi Kapoor, her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, Ananya Panday, and Esha Deol. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut wants to show Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan 'can act and look good' in a film directed by her)
Who wore what to the event: From Aamit to Arjun
For the event, Aamir was seen in a printed white kurta, black trousers and matching shoes. He also smiled and posed for the paparazzi. Janhvi Kapoor attended the premiere wearing a red saree and green blouse. She was accompanied by Shikhar, who wore a white jacket and black trousers. Karisma Kapoor opted for a white ethnic outfit.
Janhvi's brother Arjun Kapoor attended the event in an ethnic look--white kurta-pyjama and brown shoes. Hema Malini wore a pink saree, and Esha was seen in a green and golden lehenga. Decked up in a black saree with a red border, Shabana Azmi, too, attended the premiere.
Raveena, Genelia was also seen
Raveena Tandon was seen in a black and golden outfit and heels. Ananya Panday opted for a green and red saree for the event. Genelia D'Souza was accompanied by her husband-actor Riteish and their sons Riaan and Rahyl. They twinned in black outfits.
About Rajadhiraaj
Rajadhiraaj: Love Life Leela will have a runtime of 120 minutes, with shows running daily from August 15 to September 1. With over 100 performers, the mega theatrical has been written by Prasoon Joshi and directed by film personality Shruti Sharma. It narrates the story of Shri Krishna's life and adventures from Vraj to Mewar, and from Mathura to Dwarka.
Aamir's film
Aamir, as a producer, is coming up with Lahore 1947. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, it stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol and Ali Fazal.
Ananya's projects
Ananya will be seen as Bella Bae Chowdhary in Call Me Bae. The series also features Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur. Directed by Collin D'Cunha, it is scheduled to release on Prime Video on September 6. She also has CTRL, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, which will release on Netflix on October 4.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.