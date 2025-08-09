'Aamir Khan locked me up for a year': Actor's brother Faissal Khan claims he was fed medicines, not allowed to leave

Actor and Aamir Khan's brother, Faissal Khan, has claimed that a few years ago, Aamir Khan had locked him up for over a year at his home in Mumbai. Speaking with Pinkvilla, Faissal shared that his family said he had schizophrenia, was 'a mad person and can harm society'. Talking about his tough time, Faissal also shared what happened after a year. Aamir Khan and Faissal Khan are the sons of Tahir Hussain and his wife, Zeenat Hussain.

Faissal Khan claims brother Aamir Khan locked him up for a year

He said that at that time, he felt he was in a trap. "They were saying I've got schizophrenia and I'm a mad person. I can harm society. Ye sab baatein ho rahi thi (All this was being talked about). I was looking at myself ki yaar main iss chakravyuh se kaise niklu. Chakravyuh ho gaya tha mere liye. Main usme fass gaya tha kyunki saari family mere khilaaf jaa rahi thi. Mujhe pagal samjh rahe the (How do I get out of this trap? It was a trap for me. I was stuck in it because my family was against me. They were thinking I'm mad).”

Faissal says his phone was taken, wasn't allowed to step out

Faissal Khan recalled that he would pray for help and hoped his father would come to his rescue, adding that he was married to his second wife then. "He was away from family politics. Lekin unn tak main pahuchu kaise? Unka number bhi nahi tha mere pass. Aur Aamir ne mujhe qaid kar diya tha ghar me ek saal. Mobile le liya, main bahar nahi jaa sakta. Bodyguard mere room ke bahar. Dawaiyan de rahe hain (How do I reach him? I didn't have his number. And Aamir had locked me inside the house for a year. My phone was taken, I couldn't go out. There were bodyguards outside my room. I was given medicine),” he added. Faissal said that after a year, when he insisted, Aamir let him move to another house.

About Aamir and Faissal's relationship, their film together

Aamir and Faissal have had a tumultuous relationship. Faissal was involved in a legal battle with his family. He moved court when he was asked by his family to give up his signatory rights. Earlier, Faissal had said that he underwent a mental evaluation at JJ Hospital for 20 days, after which he was declared of sound mind and mentally healthy.

Aamir and Faissal starred together in Mela. It also featured Twinkle Khanna. Directed by Dharmesh Darshan, the film released in 2000.

About Faissal's career

Faissal made his film debut in 1988, playing a villain in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. He worked as an assistant director in his father's 1990 film Tum Mere Ho. He has starred in films such as Madhosh (1994 and Chinar Daastaan-E-Ishq (2015). In 2021, he made his directorial debut and starred in Faactory. In 2022, he made his debut in Kannada films with Oppanda. He is yet to announce his next project.