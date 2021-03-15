Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aamir Khan quits social media, thanks fans for their love in his 'last post'
bollywood

Aamir Khan quits social media, thanks fans for their love in his 'last post'

Thanking fans for the love that he was showered with on his birthday on Sunday, Aamir Khan announced that he is quitting social media. Read on to know why.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 05:29 PM IST
Aamir Khan shares his last social media post.(PTI)

Actor Aamir Khan thanked fans for all their love as he shared his 'last social media post' a day after his birthday. Aamir celebrated his 56th birthday on Sunday and took to Twitter and Instagram to announce that he is quitting social media.

However, he noted that fans could follow the official handle of his production house, Aamir Khan Productions, for updates about him and his films.

Aamir wrote in his note, "Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday My heart is full. In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media. Considering that I am SO active anyway I have decided to drop the pretence. We will continue to communicate as we did before."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Anees Bazmee on restarting Bhool Bhulaiya 2 shoot: Due to restrictions, producers are bearing the burden of extra cost

Shirley Setia: There were days when I started doubting myself

Janhvi is a 'cherry bomb' in new pics. Check out Roohi star's new photoshoot

Randeep Hooda: The fact that filmmakers still find me unexplored is the biggest compliment

He added, "In addition, AKP has created its official channel! So future updates on me and my films can be found there. Here's the official handle! @akppl_official." He signed it off in his usual style saying, "Lots of love, always a."

Also read: Tabu brings 'portable Z++ bio bubble', as she joins Kartik for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Aamir's last release was the critical and commercial dissappointment, Thugs of Hindostan. The actor is currently awaiting the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aamir khan fan aamir khan instagram laal singh chaddha

Related Stories

tv

After downplaying feud with Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin says she's excited for Marjaneya: 'We'll make Reels on it'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 05:05 PM IST
bollywood

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: 7 times the actor proved with her sassy replies that she is the queen of comebacks

PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 04:56 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP