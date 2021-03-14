Birthday cake, lots of letters and love for Aamir Khan from his Chinese fans
India and China might be grappling to resolve the worst military standoff in decades at the border. But for Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s Chinese fans, Sunday, March 14 was the day to celebrate his 56th birthday with love and a large cake.
A bunch of Khan’s fans from the Aamir Khan China Fan Club - or a+ as it is called - gathered at the Indian embassy on Sunday afternoon to cut a cake, sing birthday songs, watch clips from his popular movies and read out letters addressed to the actor from admirers across China.
Several clips of earlier events related to Khan were shown including one on a young Chinese woman, Karen, who was invited to the actor’s home a few years ago.
A Chinese remake of the Dhaakad music video from Dangal was screened during the two-hour event.
The fan club a+ boasts of a million followers on its Chinese social media handles Weibo and Douyin. It organises events related to Khan and his movies in various cities.
This year marked the first time that a+ held Khan’s birthday event at the Indian embassy.
Khan’s Dangal and Secret Superstar were big hits in China - even as the Doklam standoff raged in 2017. Many of his followers also fondly remember hit flicks such as 3 Idiots and PK.
In the letters that were read out at the event, fans wrote about how Khan’s movies had a positive impact on their lives.
Yang Ajie, who calls herself the “leader” of the fan club, said Khan is like a “cultural bridge” between India and China. Yang said most of his movies “emotionally” connect with Chinese audiences.
Citing the example of the theme of 3 Idiots, she said Chinese college students face similar problems such as tough competition in academics and competitive exams, which are not easy to crack.
In Secret Superstar’s plot, a tender mother-daughter relationship found empathy among the Chinese, she said.
“Therefore, it is not an exaggeration to call him a cultural bridge between China and India. At the same time, he has a huge fan base in China and also maintains good interactions with fans from all over the country,” the fan club said in a message ahead of the event.
Though his Chinese fans will love it, it remains to be seen if Khan will visit China ahead of his next release Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the critically acclaimed and Oscar-winning Forrest Gump, later this year.
